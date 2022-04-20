The Lake County High School girls soccer team played three games last week and earned the team’s second win of the season during a league game.
On Wednesday, April 13, the Panthers played a league game against KIPP Denver Collegiate High School and lost by a score of 5-0. Lake County’s team held their opponents to just one goal in the first half, but gave up defensive pressure later in the game.
On Friday, April 15, the Panthers earned their second win of the season against Jefferson High School of Edgewater. Lake County’s team won the league game with a single goal in the second half. The girls team also played Bennett High School on Wednesday, April 20. Scores for the game were not available before the Herald’s print deadline.
The Panthers will play two non-league games this week. On Friday, April 22, the team will face off against Salida High School in Salida. On Saturday, April 23, Lake County’s team will play Moffat County High School of Craig. The Panthers have a 2-7 record so far this season.
