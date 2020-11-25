As a result of sustained increases in COVID-19 infection rates, Colorado mandated that Lake County transition to a stricter prevention model last week. The county currently remains at risk of more stringent restrictions.
Since mid-October, Lake County has reported a consistent rise in COVID-19 infections, and the upward trend has not slowed. In its Nov. 20 update, the Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) announced 51 new positive cases over the course of the previous week.
On Friday, Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) informed Lake County that “Orange” restrictions had to be adopted given the data reported. The county sat at the “Yellow” level up until last week.
Though CDPHE enacted the shift on Friday morning, local metrics have been in excess of Level Orange standards since last week, according to data reported in LCPHA’s weekly briefing.
Using its color-coded dial, CDPHE looks at three main criteria — the number of new cases recorded in the county, the positivity rate of those tested, and the number of hospitalizations — to determine what status a county needs to be in.
Counties are required to go to Level Orange restrictions if the positivity rate is at or above 15%, there are an average of 175-to-350 cases per 100,000 people in the county, and local hospitalizations exceed two new cases per day.
On Nov. 20, LCPHA reported Lake County’s two-week positivity rate was 15%. Data reported by CDPHE on Nov. 23 indicated that Lake County is now at a 15.7% positivity rate.
Adjusting for Lake County’s population (approximately 8,127 people according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates), the county exceeds 175 cases per 100,000 people at 14 infections. LCPHA last reported 40 active cases of COVID-19 in Lake County on Nov. 20.
While St. Vincent Health has not exceeded two COVID-19-associated hospitalizations per day, the number of Lake County residents needing prolonged medical treatment for the virus has increased, and local health services are largely unable to provide critical care for respiratory illnesses, Lisa Zwerdlinger, chief medical officer for St. Vincent Health, said.
As a result of the increased demand, St. Vincent Health has had to transfer a higher number of patients to outside facilities, and the strain on hospitals throughout the state has made it difficult, Zwerdlinger added.
In the past week, two patients have been transferred to other hospitals to receive COVID-19-related treatment at lower elevations. Each time a patient has required a transfer, it has taken hours to find space at another facility, she said.
“We’re just waiting for the day when we can’t find a bed,” Zwerdlinger told the Herald.
Lake County remains at risk of CDPHE requiring Level Red restrictions due to the combination of high positivity rate, number of new cases and hospitalizations.
In an attempt to stop the harsher public health restrictions, Lake County issued an amended public health order that limits gatherings to no more than six people and encourages public gatherings, at businesses and otherwise, to stop between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Under state-mandated Level Orange guidelines, indoor capacity at restaurants is limited to 25%, last call for on-premises liquor sales is 10 p.m., and office capacity is limited to 25% with remote work strongly encouraged.
City Hall and the county courthouse will remain closed to the public until Dec. 4. Lake County Combined Courts remains open.
Local agencies are still attributing most infections to community spread, largely propagated by private social gatherings. Public health officials have urged increased personal responsibility and precautions to help stop the spread.
“If rates do not decrease sufficiently, it is probable Lake County will be moved into Red Level by the end of November,” LCPHA said in a press release announcing the shift.
Under Level Red restrictions, CDPHE requires residents stay at home except on essential business, group gatherings of any size are restricted, indoor dining at restaurants is closed, and in-person work is limited to 10% staffing. As of Monday, 21 counties are operating under Level Red status including Summit County.
On Nov. 17, the state launched a new dial model classified by color to measure the severity of the virus in each county.
The amended dial framework, adapted from the earlier version, includes an additional level of severity to the model. “Purple,” or extreme risk, now serves as the highest level of caution in place of “Red,” or severe risk.
