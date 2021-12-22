City Council adopted the City of Leadville’s 2022 budget during a regular meeting on Dec. 7, approving capital investments in equipment for the Leadville Street Department and wage increases for every department.
The City of Leadville is reserving $5,754,280 in its general fund for 2022, a more than $1.2 million increase from 2021. The city’s general fund does not include Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue’s (LLCFR) budget, which includes about $1.9 million in operating expenses and general costs for 2022, according to Dawna Schneiter, finance director for the City of Leadville.
The 2022 budget projects a significant increase in revenue for the city, which is driven primarily by sales and property tax. The municipality is expecting $2.4 million in sales tax revenue next year. Over the last three years, annual sales tax figures have increased by about $1 million, generating more than $2.3 million so far this year. The city is projecting to retain $804,000 in property taxes next year, a figure that Mayor Greg Labbe expects to increase in future budgets.
The Leadville Police Department (LPD) will take on additional training costs in 2022 as the department continues recruiting. Next month, two LPD recruits will attend police academy in Glenwood Springs where City of Leadville will cover academy costs and room and board. The department has budgeted $50,000 in 2022 to train five recruits. Additionally, the department will launch a pay plan that will offer an entry-level salary of $53,000. Four years ago, Labbe said entry-level officers made about $32,000.
The City of Leadville will add a new position to its payroll in 2022. After vetting two final candidates for the city administrator position in mid-December, one candidate withdrew his application. Mayor Greg Labbe said the city is in a position to make an offer to the remaining candidate, Laurie Simonson.
The city administrator will manage city departments, freeing up Labbe and City Council to work on high-level issues. The position’s budgeted salary of $100,000 will be partially covered through a three-year Department of Local Affairs grant.
In response to prolonged cost of living increases in Leadville, City Council will wrap up a three-year effort to boost wages for city employees. Labbe said the City of Leadville is increasing wages by roughly $180,000 in 2022 and that every city department will see salary increases. The mayor added that the city began raising wages two years ago and that 2022 will finally bring competitive pay to the city. “We are investing in our human capital,” said Labbe.
The Leadville Street Department (LSD) will add to its fleet of equipment vehicles in 2022, including a street sweeper and second grader. As a result, the department’s projected lease payments for 2022 will increase by about $24,000 to $163,448.
LSD will begin paying a five-year lease for the grader in 2022, totaling $79,495. The street sweeper, which the city also signed a five-year lease for, will cost $38,382 in 2022. LSD will pay the third year of a five-year lease on a Mack truck in 2022, costing $45,571.
Labbe said he is dedicated to fixing roads in 2022, with $500,000 budgeted for paving projects. The mayor admitted that $500,000 would only address some of Leadville’s needed street repairs, but that LSD will continue chipping away at the task. LSD also wants to hire a seventh crew member in 2022, which would increase the department’s capabilities, creating a night shift for snow removal and overnight projects. LSD is currently vetting one applicant who applied last week.
City Council will continue its contribution to fire station two next year. The station, which is being built at the southern end of Lake County, is slated to open in 2022. The city and county are splitting the station’s development costs, with the city paying $85,000 each year over 10 years. LLCFR will also pay the first year of a five-year lease towards a Type 3 Engine, which the department hopes will allow better responses to wildland fires. LLCFR will pay $72,865 for the machine in 2022.
As work continues at the Tabor Opera House, the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation requested $100,000 from the city in 2022 to hire an executive director, which the city granted. After requesting $50,000 from the city for the position in 2020, the organization could not find a suitable candidate and determined that it needed more money to make the position competitive. City Council will also contribute to other nonprofits in 2022, including $9,000 to the Lake County Community Fund and $6,000 to Leadville Skijoring to help organizers broadcast next year’s event.
