Leadville City Council decided not to remove stop signs along Poplar and Pine streets after hearing from many concerned residents.
The city sent out a newsletter in April about the realignment plans, which sparked public discussion and disagreement. The proposal aimed to remove various stop signs along Poplar and Pine streets to provide a faster alternate route while traffic is heavy on Harrison Avenue.
The city planned to make Poplar Street on the east side and Pine Street on the west side through-streets by removing most of the stop signs along them. The goal was to help drivers travel these areas with far fewer stops. These stop signs would’ve been relocated to the east and west streets intersecting Poplar and Pine.
“The original intent was to make life a little easier for locals who wish to avoid Harrison Avenue during the height of tourist season,” Labbe wrote in an email to a concerned resident. “We have been finding a way around Harrison for as long as I can remember.”
Several community members gave public comment during a City Council meeting on June 7 to express disapproval, citing safety concerns. Around 20 residents also emailed the council to protest removal of the signs.
Allowing traffic on Pine to run uninterrupted except for a few stop signs would increase the probability of people running the stop sign at West Sixth Street and causing accidents, one Pine Street resident wrote in a letter to the council.
In another email to the council, Pine Street resident Illona Ketting asked whether it was really necessary to increase traffic flow and speed on Pine permanently for the few times during the summer when the city has major events.
“I do not care if people find stop signs ‘irritating.’ What I find more irritating is that someone speeding up Eighth to avoid Harrison almost struck me and my two young children,” Leadville resident Kathleen Law wrote.
Law added that she’s heard countless other stories like this in Leadville regarding cars nearly hitting children and animals. “Again, this town needs more stop signs, not less.”
During a June 21 City Council meeting, Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe said he felt it was best to refer to the public when so many people shared their feelings during meetings.
Council member Tracey Lauritzen said she agrees with the decision to leave the stop signs alone, but that Pine should become a one-way street.
Labbe agreed that there are a couple blocks on Pine that should be one-way streets, as the roads can become very narrow with parking on both sides.
The council may consider allowing parking on just one side of Pine rather than making it a one-way street. “I think that’s something we should consider because I think Pine is a problem,” said Labbe.
The mayor added that he really appreciates the community showing up and providing dialogue in helping the city reach the decision.
Council member Christian Luna-Leal said he hopes these discussions continue because there are problems with city streets that need to be addressed.
