The first live performance in two years will light the stage of the Tabor Opera House in Leadville on Saturday, June 4. The Songwriters in the Round concert and Songwriters Circle Workshop will invite participants to join talented regional artists for an exploration of songwriting.
Songwriters Circle Workshop
Songwriters seeking an in-depth experience are invited to come early for a half-day workshop with Clay Rose of the Gasoline Lollipops. The workshop, to be held on Saturday, June 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., will open songwriters’ creative channels and give them more tools for their songwriting toolboxes. Rose will invite a select number of participants to perform in the Songwriters in the Round concert that same evening.
The Songwriters Circle Workshop is donation-based, with a suggested $25-$50 donation. Registration and a donation form are available at TaborOperaHouse.net.
Songwriters in the Round: An Intimate Music Experience
This 7 p.m. concert presents intimate storytelling through jazz, soul, R&B, blues, bossa nova, folk and African styles. Guests will experience the songwriters’ process and learn the inspiration behind their music.
Rose (Berthoud), Ned Warner (Leadville), Judah Arrington (Buena Vista) and songwriters from Lake County and beyond will perform. The Tabor Opera House doors open at 6 p.m. for concessions.
Tickets are $30 for each performance, with a student price (ages six to 17) of $15, at TaborOperaHouse.net.
Season Tickets on Sale
Season tickets for all four Tabor Opera House 2022 performances are on sale at a discount of $100. In addition to the Songwriters in the Round concert, summer performances include the immersive Ghosts of the Tabor experience (Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m.), the Tabor Summer Celebración family festival (Sunday, July 31 from noon to 4 p.m.) and Rooted in the Blues Double Header: Cary Morin & Hazel Miller (Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.). Tickets are available through TaborOperaHouse.net.
