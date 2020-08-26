Colorado Mountain College began the fall semester on Monday, and seeing fairly flat preliminary enrollment compared to the same time last year.
Compared to the same period before the start of fall semester 2019, college-wide full-time equivalency or FTE, a measure that synthesizes both the number of individual students and their course loads, increased approximately 1% for credit classes. Enrollment in other classes, including English as a second language and high school equivalency, appears similar to the same time last year.
Non-credit, or community education, courses are expected to have low enrollment, since fewer of these courses are scheduled due to their face-to-face nature, an impact of precautionary measures taken regarding COVID-19. All enrollment data is expected to change over the coming weeks, however, in part because registration for concurrent enrollment courses is delayed in many CMC district high schools this year.
“I am so proud of the work of our staff and faculty to implement COVID-19 protocols and procedures so that we are able to open to students and make good on our promise of providing educational opportunities and bright futures to the students in our communities,” said Rachel Pokrandt, CMC vice president and campus dean of Leadville and Chaffee County. “CMC Leadville will be an integral part of ensuring that all stakeholders are able to see a strong recovery from the current economic situation.”
Fall 2020 Trail Map
In June, the college announced its plan for offering fall courses, dubbed CMC’s “Fall 2020 Trail Map.” The plan was designed to be flexible so that courses could be adapted to a changing landscape during the global pandemic.
So far, the plan is being implemented as it was set out to be in June. Three types of courses are being offered this fall: “Flex,” “In-Person” and “Online Anytime.”
— Flex: These courses will follow a designated class schedule, dates and times. They will be conducted using video conferencing technology like Webex or Zoom. While not guaranteed, Flex courses have the option to include face-to-face components such as small group discussions or group projects.
— In-Person: These courses cannot be delivered remotely, and will be offered face-to-face at a designated time and location, adhering to enhanced physical distancing guidelines. These courses may have parts of the course online, or using videoconferencing technology like Webex or Zoom, but will require a student to be physically present for all or portions of the course.
— Online Anytime: These courses will not require in-person attendance and will not have a designated schedule or videoconferencing time. Students must complete the coursework in the time frame outlined in the syllabus.
For all categories of courses, additional and intentional efforts to support students will come in the form of on-campus technology access, on-campus and virtual tutoring, advising and regular communications.
CMC is also opening its residence halls, with reduced capacity, at the Steamboat Springs, Spring Valley and Leadville campuses. The halls will contain more single rooms and a limited number of double rooms. For the 2020-21 academic year, the college will also waive the requirement that new students live on campus.
