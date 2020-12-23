The Lyric Theatre of Leadville, a newly founded 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will premier its debut event “An Evening of Celebration: Songs for a New Year” next week. Ring in the New Year with artists from across the country whose credits range from the stages of Broadway, opera, and national tours to the local stages of Leadville. The virtual concert event is sponsored by the City of Leadville.
This gala concert features Stephanie Blythe (international opera star), Celesta Cairns (local singer and Lake County School District (LCSD) educator), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Derrick Davis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Carousel), Jake Gardner (international opera star), Jill Gardner (international opera star), Jamie Laverdiere (The Producers, Motown the Musical, The Pirate Queen), Cecilia Violetta Lopez (one of Opera News’ 25 rising opera stars), Michelle McConnell (The Phantom of the Opera, Camelot, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Duane McDevitt (Sweeney Todd, Camelot, Showboat, The Pirates of Penzance), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen, Ragtime, Jekyll & Hyde, The Sound of Music Live with Carrie Underwood), Devin Riggs (LCSD educator), Carl Schaeffer (local singer), Donna Schaeffer (local pianist and piano educator), and Katie Travis (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables).
The musical director for the gala concert is board member and conductor and pianist Richard Carsey, whose credits range from The Phantom of the Opera and Carousel on Broadway, to Disney on Classic in Japan.
The guiding theme for the gala concert is hope, light and levity. “One of our mantras we follow for Lyric Theatre of Leadville is come as you are. We asked the artists to show themselves in their own spaces, whatever “spaces” means to them,” Lyric Theatre of Leadville Artistic Director Scott Carroll said. “We are so excited to showcase incredible talent from across the nation which includes artists from our very own town of Leadville. We cannot wait to see what the future holds.”
The virtual concert is pay-what-you-can and will take place on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. MST. Tickets and more information is available at www.lyrictheatreofleadville.com.
The Lyric Theatre of Leadville, its board, and its staff believe that everyone deserves the chance to experience quality live musical theatre and all its varieties in their own community. It is the nonprofit’s responsibility to provide audiences with events that not only entertain, but also expand personal perspective and enrich lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.