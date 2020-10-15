The Bailey-Kent Funeral Home has temporarily lost its license to operate as a funeral establishment following an investigation into the business after a local family received the unconfirmed and undocumented remains of a cremated infant.
Effective Tuesday at 5 p.m., both Bailey Funeral Home LLC and Bailey-Kent Funeral Home's registration to practice as a funeral establishment in Colorado were suspended pending review.
On Oct. 2, the Lake County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the combined residence and business. While inside, law enforcement officers reported hazardous conditions that warranted a temporary closure of the building including unrefrigerated human remains, biowaste, piles of used medical equipment and disheveled facilities.
The Division of Professions and Occupations, a division of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs which oversees funeral homes and crematories in the state, found that the business “is guilty of multiple deliberate and willful violations of the Mortuary Science Code...” according to a report generated by the agency.
The report cited violations of the Colorado Revised Statutes that require funeral establishments to have the proper equipment and personnel to deliver their services and to retain all records and documents concerning the disposition of human remains for at least seven years.
Additionally, the report claims the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home violated the statute requiring funeral homes to promptly and properly return human remains to the rightful owner.
The report also claims the funeral home violated laws that require the refrigeration or preservation of human remains within 24 hours of an establishment accepting them, the proper transportation of human remains and the proper procedures of subcontractors for funeral and cremation services.
The suspension stands until a disciplinary review is completed by the Division of Professions and Occupations.
