The Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series is going virtual this year and widening its participant base to include fat bikers, skiers, snowshoers and snowbladers. The series, which raises money for Cloud City Wheelers, modified its 2021 races to encourage winter recreation that abides by local public health regulations.
Over the course of the winter, the the Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series will host five self-timed races.
The Colorado Cup began on Jan. 23 and will conclude on Jan. 31. The course is found at Colorado Mountain College is 100% singletrack. Ride west from the Climax Molybdenum Building through the green gates for the start.
Looking to race in the dark? Athletes can participate in the Tennessee Pass race from 5 to 7 p.m. on one of two weekends: Feb 5-7 or Feb. 12-14.
From March 6-14, participants can ride, ski or snowshoe the entire Mineral Belt Trail. Racers are asked to start at Dutch Henry Hill and move clockwise around the 11.6 mile groomed trail.
The Fatty Patty 50K will start at Colorado Mountain College and wind up the East Side with a stint on the Mineral Belt Trail. The course will be marked from March 20 to March 28.
The last race of the series, the East Side Epic, will take place from April 10-18 around Leadville’s East Side.
Partcipants are asked to bring their own water and nutrition and to be prepared to deal with their own repairs. The racer with the fastest recorded time for each race will earn a prize. All registered racers will also be entered into a prize drawing.
Registration is $20 per race or $75 for all five. Visit www.cloudcitywheelers.com/race to register.
