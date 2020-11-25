The Lake County Community Fund invites Coloradans to support the organization’s efforts to expand the capacity of local organizations, promote and facilitate giving opportunities, and inspire investment in Lake County by donating on Colorado Gives Day, Dec. 8.
Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving. The event is powered by ColoradoGives.org, a year-round, online giving platform. Donors can easily search for Lake County Community Fund’s (LCCF) profile on the website and make safe and secure donations.
Community First Foundation, a foundation dedicated to fueling the power of community to drive positive change, and FirstBank, Colorado’s largest locally owned bank, have partnered to present Colorado Gives Day for the past eight years to make fundraising simple for nonprofits and giving easy for donors. Last year, $39.6 million was raised for Colorado nonprofits in just 24 hours.
This year, Community First Foundation and FirstBank each contributed $500,000 to create a $1 Million Incentive Fund, one of the largest gives-day incentive funds in the country. Every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day receives a portion of the fund, which increases the value of every dollar donated.
At the local level, Lake County Gives is a coalition of over 11 Lake County nonprofits dedicated to strengthening the collaboration, fundraising capacity and awareness of the nonprofit sector that enhances the quality of life in Lake County.
“Colorado Gives Day is one of our most important fundraisers of the year. Donations help us do more to support the community and ensure that Lake County has an abundance of sustainable philanthropic resources to support a thriving community,” said LCCF Executive Directory John McMurtry. “Our goal is to get a share of the $1 Million Incentive Fund.”
As a ColoradoGives Regional Champion, Lake County Gives is localizing the day of giving through an online platform to benefit Leadville nonprofit organizations and to make it easier to give where you live. Local participants include: the Advocates of Lake County, Cloud City Conservation Center, Full Circle of Lake County, the Healy House and Dexter Cabin, Lake County Build a Generation, the Lake County Community Fund, Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation, the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, Rock Mountain Center for Preservation: Support Cemetery Preservation, St. George’s Episcopal Church, St. Vincent Hospital Foundation and the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation.
Visit Lake County Gives on ColoradoGives.org to learn about Lake County programs, how they are helping the community, and how to donate online. Simply enter Lake County Gives in the search field. Or, click on coloradogives.org/LakeCountyGives
