January
Leadville local Cody Reynolds is sentenced to 13 years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer. The sentence stemmed from a shooting incident between Reynolds, his brother T.J., and Darrell Everding on Everding’s property on Colo. 91 in May of 2018.
•••••
Local golfers pack the Lake County commissioners’ hearing room to express dissatisfaction with the operation of Mt. Massive Golf Course. The meeting gives way to other meetings between the Board of County Commissioners and the golf course’s board of directors.
•••••
Shannon and Staci Kent are charged with perjury in the first degree in association with statements made by them at a grand jury hearing in August 2019 about the status of Staci Kent’s oath of office as deputy coroner.
•••••
The red-flag law goes into effect despite vocal opposition from law enforcement officers across the state including Sheriff Amy Reyes.
•••••
Eighteen firefighters graduate from the Colorado Mountain College Fire Academy.
•••••
Lake County Building and Land Use Department determines that about $40 million of taxable property was added to the county in 2019.
•••••
T.J. Reynolds is sentenced to 6.5 years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon. The sentence stemmed from a shooting incident between Reynolds, his brother Cody, and Darrell Everding on Everding’s property on Colo. 91 in May of 2018.
•••••
Leadville City Council members Tim Hill, Tracey Lauritzen and Max Forgensi are sworn in.
•••••
Silver Llama opens, bringing new food and ambience to Harrison Avenue.
•••••
Lake County Government reaches a $875,000 settlement with former Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers Nicole Garner, Chelsea Parsons and Maria Chavez over two years after they first accused former Undersheriff Fernando Mendoza of sexually harassing them. Former Sheriff Rod Fenske was also named for inappropriate conduct in the lawsuit.
•••••
Leadville Racing coach Bruce Kelly was acquitted of a harassment charge in Lake County District Court following an alleged incident at Rockies Rock Adventure Camp involving Sheriff Amy Reyes’ son in August of 2019.
February
Full Circle of Lake County youth participants finish a survey on community safety. About 77% of respondents said they generally feel safe in Lake County while 56% of respondents said they feel safe at the Lake County Skate Park.
•••••
Lake County Community Fund matches a $50,000 grant opportunity from Copper Mountain, securing funding for nonprofits engaged in outdoor adventure education, environmental causes and lifetime sports skills.
•••••
St. Vincent Health enters a partnership with CarePoint Health, bringing medical professionals from across the state to the hospital’s emergency room.
•••••
Maria Day is convicted of second-degree murder in association with the death of John Martinez. She is later sentenced to 54 years in prison.
•••••
Over 250 people participate in the 22nd Annual Ice Fishing Derby in Twin Lakes.
•••••
Former Governor and Senator-elect John Hickenlooper visits Colorado Mountain College to speak with Ski Area Operations Program students.
•••••
Whittney Smythe-Smith is elected as an interim member of the St. Vincent Health Board of Directors. She steps off the board in May after Chief of Police Saige Bertolas is elected to her seat.
•••••
Senator Michael Bennet visits Leadville, speaking about the state of democracy, student debt and health care at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum.
•••••
Lake County High School students Jake Cairns and Jace Peters clinch first and second place, respectively, in Colorado’s skimeister competition. Skimeisters compete in downhill and Nordic ski events.
•••••
Athletes participate in the twentieth annual U.S. National Snowshoe Championships at Colorado Mountain College.
March
The majority of Lake County’s Democratic voters support presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the March primary. Joe Biden earned the second most votes.
•••••
The Lake County Clerk and Recorder’s Office fails to record which party ballot 274 unaffiliated voters in Lake County submitted for the presidential primary. The office contacted affected voters before closing the election.
•••••
Neil Reynolds retires from his position as Leadville’s municipal judge after Leadville City Council decides to not reappoint him. Reynolds served in the position for 41 years.
•••••
Leadville Skijoring celebrates 72 years of tradition. Bill Wells and Rob Connaty won the overall rider and skier award for the Sport Division. Savannah McCarthy and Greg Dahl won best rider and skier for the Open Division.
•••••
The State of the Community rings in four years. Former Tabor Opera House Preservation President Stephanie Spong, Herald Democrat Editor Marcia Martienk and former Lake County School District Superintendent Wendy Wyman were honored for their service to Leadville.
•••••
Lake County begins to shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses transition to remote work, bars and ski resorts close, restaurants move to pick-up and delivery services and Safeway experiences shortages on items.
•••••
COVID-19 testing begins at St. Vincent Health and Rocky Mountain Family Practice.
•••••
Locals organize food relief for those affected by the pandemic, including food distribution at St. George Episcopal Church and meal deliveries by Lake County School District.
•••••
Two Mile Brewing opens, bringing new beer to Leadville.
April
Lake County School District begins remote learning as a results of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students finished out the duration of the spring semester at home.
•••••
Sarah Mudge and Jeff Fiedler advance at the Lake County’s Democratic assembly. Sam Reynolds and
Bud Elliott did not.
•••••
The first case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Lake County.
•••••
Bethany Massey is hired as Lake County School District’s new superintendent. She begins the position later in the year.
•••••
Melanzana shifts operations to manufacture masks for healthcare workers and first responders across the region. The business collaborated with St. Vincent Health and Vail Health Hospital on the project.
•••••
Adele Horning races in the Cross-Country Skiing Junior Nationals in Donner Summit, California.
•••••
First responders and essential workers continue to offer services to the Lake County community despite pandemic-related closures.
•••••
The City of Leadville distributes $220,000 to local businesses in emergency relief funding.
•••••
Lake County sees an increase in unemployment claims with over 120 claims filed between late March and late April.
•••••
The Lake County Unmet Needs Committee is formed by Full Circle of Lake County, Lake County Build a Generation, the Lake County Community Fund and Lake County Department of Human Services. The committee will release funds to families in need throughout the duration of 2020.
•••••
Climax Mine announces that it will reduce operations to 50% of regular output in order to lower expenses in the wake of a global downturn in molybdenum demand.
•••••
Lake County transitions from the stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home model, loosening public health restrictions on businesses and group gatherings.
•••••
The Lake County Community Auction, “Share the Love,” raises over $45,000 for local businesses and COVID-19 relief efforts.
•••••
The Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation distributes $30,000 to Lake County businesses to assist in rent and utility bills, as well as other approved expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.