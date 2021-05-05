The graduating classes of Lake County High School and Cloud City High School were awarded a variety of scholarships at Senior Scholarship Night on April 28. The ceremony was held earlier than in past years in order to give students time to determine how to best use scholarship funds.
Michaela Main is the Lake County High School Class of 2021 valedictorian. She plans to attend Colorado School of Mines next fall.
Fabian Jimenez received a full ride to Colorado School of Mines as a Boettcher Scholarship recipient. Jimenez hopes to study civil and environmental engineering during his time in Golden.
Anthony Martinez was awarded a track and field scholarship to Metropolitan State University where he plans to study construction management.
Dylan Windorski is the recipient of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Chancellor’s Award, a merit scholarship for $10,000 over four years.
Every senior in the graduating class was awarded a Leadville Trail 100 Legacy scholarship.
Seniors and the scholarships they received are listed below:
Juan David Aguilar: Trail 100 Legacy
Oxana Aguilera: Trail 100 Legacy
Andy Agustin Alaniz: Trail 100 Legacy
Collin Avery Allen: Trail 100 Legacy
Bryan Almanza-Portillo: Trail 100 Legacy
Andrew Joseph Ayers: Trail 100 Legacy, Keough Family Foundation, Leadville Boom Days, Ski Cooper
Brando Owen Azeltine: Trail 100 Legacy
Nancy Montague Brown: Trail 100 Legacy
Stephanie Cardenas: Trail 100 Legacy
Ryan Steven Carrizales: Trail 100 Legacy
Grecia Abigail Castillo Coto: Trail 100 Legacy, P.E.O. Madalyn Videtich Memorial Scholarship
Jason Shakir Cayetano: Trail 100 Legacy
Barbara Elizabeth Chavez Sanchez: Trail 100 Legacy, Dessie Marie Powell, Sylvia Stoner Memorial Grant
Ricardo Gurrola Chavez: Trail 100 Legacy
Tyra Ann Chavez: Trail 100 Legacy
Phillip Mitchel Clickner: Trail 100 Legacy
John Finbar Cremin: Trail 100 Legacy
Francis Clairece Del Gonzales: Trail 100 Legacy
Taylor Leigh Duel: Trail 100 Legacy, Baron Education Safe Driving Award, Donald P. Thoren Pathways, Keough Family Foundation, Ski Cooper
Jonathan Antonio Espinoza-Mendez: Trail 100 Legacy
Jesus Isaiah Ferran: Trail 100 Legacy
Baltazar Garcia-Perea: Trail 100 Legacy
James Michael Garrison: Trail 100 Legacy, Ski Cooper
Christian Alexis Gutierrez Nunez: Trail 100 Legacy
Elia Nactali Guzman-Ortega: Trail 100 Legacy, Mary B. Cassidy, Ski Cooper
Vanessa Hernanez Mercado: Trail 100 Legacy, Sylvia Stoner Memorial Grant
Marianna Hernandez-Trejo: Trail 100 Legacy
Fabian Rodrigo Jimenez: Trail 100 Legacy, Boettcher Scholarship
Marco Cesar Leanos Hernandez: Trail 100 Legacy, Cloud City Cruisers
Paulina Arreola Lizardo: Trail 100 Legacy
Moises Lopez: Trail 100 Legacy
Benjamin Zachary Lowry: Trail 100 Legacy, Elks Club Chris Quinn Scholarship, Climax Molybdenum, Ski Cooper
Teresa Viviana Lozano: Trail 100 Legacy
Alexander Noah Maes: Trail 100 Legacy
Michaela Grace Main: Trail 100 Legacy, Sylvia Stoner Memorial Grant
Adrian Carlos Mariano: Trail 100 Legacy
Ivan Marin Escalera: Trail 100 Legacy
Aurora Jean Maruffo: Trail 100 Legacy
Ethan Andrew Martin: Trail 100 Legacy
Anthony Michael Martinez: Trail 100 Legacy, Leadville Boom Days, Ski Cooper, Metropolitan State Track and Field Scholarship
Vincent Jesus Martinez: Trail 100 Legacy
Pablo Leroy Mascarenas: Trail 100 Legacy
Cabrini Rose Medina: Trail 100 Legacy
Javon Zavier Medina-Vargas: Trail 100 Legacy
Sujey Ivet Montes: Trail 100 Legacy
Andres Miguel Montoya: Trail 100 Legacy
Isabella Rain O’Herron: Trail 100 Legacy
Leslie Judith Olave-Bujanda: Trail 100 Legacy
Yasmine Jade Pereida: Trail 100 Legacy, Lila B. Nelson, Ski Cooper
Yasmine Rea Pizana-Beck: Trail 100 Legacy, Sylvia Stoner Memorial Grant
Jocelin Yeresney Rea: Trail 100 Legacy
Briana Andrea Rodriguez Montes: Trail 100 Legacy
Kevin Sierra: Trail 100 Legacy
Jesus Manuel Sifuentes: Trail 100 Legacy
Kaytlin Savanna Sprague: Trail 100 Legacy
Neva Ann Sunday: Trail 100 Legacy, Earl Boeve Scholarship, Climax Molybdenum, Donald P. Thoren Pathways, Ski Cooper, Sylvia Stoner Memorial Grant
Bryan Omar Torres Escalera: Trail 100 Legacy
Fenna Evangeline Tufte: Trail 100 Legacy, Delta Kappa Gamma
Evelyn Villalobos: Trail 100 Legacy, Mary B. Cassidy
Grady William Vosecky: Trail 100 Legacy
Morgan Lee Wadsworth: Trail 100 Legacy, Elks Club Chris Quinn Scholarship, Ski Cooper
Shyler Di Ann Wilson: Trail 100 Legacy
Dylan Joseph Windorski: Trail 100 Legacy, Adolph and Mary Ann Sadar, Elks Club Chris Quinn Scholarship, Climax Molybdenum, Corinthian Lodge #35 Gary Baker, Masonic Benevolent Fund Vocational Grant, Ski Cooper, University of Colorado Colorado Springs Chancellor’s Award
Reilly Aiden Wood: Trail 100 Legacy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.