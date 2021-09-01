Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue responded to a wildfire near County Road 11, an area largely known as Lodgepole Flats, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Upon responding to the scene, Shift Captain Alex Olsen said about a half acre of duff and pine along forest floor was burning. Within minutes, flames had swallowed nearby trees as well.
Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue secured the perimeter of the fire in an attempt to slow its growth.
At approximately 1 p.m. U.S. Forest Service fire crews responded, followed by engines with Chaffee County Fire Protection and the Salida Fire Department.
Several hours later, the fire was contained and the final flames were extinguished. Olsen said there is no indication of how the fire started.
