Cloud City Conservation Center and the Lake County Public Library are partnering this year to offer three High Altitude Vegetable Gardening workshops facilitated by Loretta McEllhiney and Lani Meyer.
The first session will be held entirely virtually on Thursday, April 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The event can be watched via Zoom that evening, or at your convenience on the library website once the recording has been uploaded.
The two other sessions will take place on Saturday, April 10, from 1-2 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. The workshops will be held in-person and capped at 10 participants per session. The in-person sessions will be hands-on and feature both seed starting information and materials to start your own seeds.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required for the in-person sessions. Children in attendance must be supervised by their attending family member and must be registered on the sign-up sheet.
The workshops will cover seed starting, soil and compost, selecting a garden site, raised beds, plant selection and planting times, and shade and frost protection.
Loretta McEllhiney works for the U.S. Forest Service and is a long-time Leadville gardener with a greenhouse, backyard composting and chickens. Lani Meyer is the farm manager at Cloud City Farm.
Visit lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/upcoming to sign up for a session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.