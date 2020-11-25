The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is seeking new members for its board of directors. Successful candidates will join in the work of revitalizing the historic Tabor Opera House and creating a community hub for culture and the arts in historic Leadville.
By operating and maintaining the Tabor Opera House, the foundation plays an important role in preserving Colorado history and in promoting Leadville’s economy. Built in 1879 by mining magnate Horace Tabor, the building is one of only a few remaining opera houses in the state. Yet it is in urgent need of rehabilitation.
The foundation and the City of Leadville launched the first phase of a $15 million rehabilitation in 2020. The foundation and the city are making progress toward their long-range vision, which positions the Tabor as a major economic driver.
The board supports the foundation’s work and provides mission-based leadership, strategic governance and fundraising. The foundation’s board president and a small building facilities staff lead day-to-day operations. The board meets monthly, and specialized committees hold monthly work sessions.
Board members will join to achieve the following 2021 board priorities:
— Save the Tabor, deemed a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Strong board leadership is critical as the foundation completes Phase I of the first major rehabilitation in the building’s 140+ year history and secures funding for future rehab phases.
— Preserve the Tabor’s historic stage scenery. The board will help decide how to care for and publicly share the 1879 and 1902 stage scenery found in the Tabor earlier this year, considered one of the finest collections of historic stage scenery in North America.
— Offer COVID-19-safe and diverse programming. Following safety protocols, the foundation will resume programming like Tabor tours that enables locals and visitors worldwide to experience the arts and the historic building.
— Support Leadville’s economy. By making programming and operations possible, board members help create jobs for local staff and support local businesses.
Ideal board candidates will have prior experience with overseeing nonprofit organizations; an aptitude for effective fundraising; experience in diversity, equity and inclusion; a mindset for collaborative decision making; and a passion for history and the performing arts.
The foundation believes that the membership of its board should reflect the racial, ethnic, and linguistic diversity of the Leadville community. Applicants are encouraged to highlight aspects of their life experience and skill sets that would help the board make stronger connections to underrepresented sectors of the community, especially Spanish-speaking and Latino neighbors.
For more information, or to submit a letter of interest, email the foundation at infoandpress@taboroperahouse.net.
