The Lake County High School girls volleyball team played three games last week, winning each.
On Tuesday, April 6, the Panthers beat The Academy of Charter Schools from Westminster in straight sets. Lake County’s team also won 3-0 against Poudre Community Academy of Fort Collins and 3-1 against Rifle High School. Those games happened on Thursday, April 8 and Saturday, April 10.
Now 5-2 for the season, the Panthers played undefeated Montview High School of Denver on Tuesday, April 13 at home after the Herald’s press time.
The girls volleyball team will play Middle Park High School of Granby on Friday, April 16 and KIPP Denver Collegiate High School on Saturday, April 17. Those back-to-back games will both be played at home.
With four games left this season, Coach Sean Sprague said his team will have to pull off something special to qualify for state competitions.
“We have players, including freshman Jaycee Windorski, who are playing at really high levels right now,” said Sprague. “It’s possible that we go on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.