The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) is offering Colorado K-12 teachers and their immediate family members free admission through August 16 in exchange for answering a few questions at the end of the visit. NMHFM hopes to expand its educational outreach to K-12 schools, but needs some feedback from teachers to do so.
To take advantage of this offer, teachers may visit the museum (open Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.) and show a valid school ID. They should plan to stay for a few minutes at the end of the visit to answer the questions.
NMHFM’s 25,000 square feet of exhibits explore the past, present and future of mining, and explain that everyone is touched every day by mined products. The museum’s mission is to tell the story of mining, its people, its importance to the American public and to society’s sustainability. The web site at www.mininghallofame.org provides additional information about the museum.
