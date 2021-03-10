Last spring, when the pandemic took root in Leadville, Lake County School District was forced to radically alter its operations.
Students were transitioned to an entirely remote model, and administrators worked to figure out how to safely carry on with education while responding to a public health crisis.
Rapidly changing information and uncertainty made communication between the district and local families difficult, and as schools and families worked to transition from in-person to virtual classes, local schools also had to develop a way to deliver ever-changing news to students and families.
While challenging for most families, the struggle to stay informed was felt acutely by Lake County School District’s (LCSD) large Spanish-speaking population, who, even before the pandemic brought sweeping changes in local education, often struggled to coordinate with the district across a language barrier, LCSD Healthy Schools Director Carlye Sayler told the Herald.
“The pandemic has really highlighted a lot of historic inequities in many communities across the country, and that’s true in Leadville, too,” Sayler said.
So to address the issue, the LCSD partnered with active community members last September to develop its new Family Connectors program.
Vianca Gonzalez, Margarita Perea and Cristina Reveles were hired as the first Family Connectors, acting as bilingual representatives of the district for families with questions.
All three of the bilingual Family Connectors have lived in Leadville for at least 20 years, have significant ties to and experience with the community, and know how helpful having a point of contact can be.
“We are parents, we understand the families,” Gonzalez said, reflecting on her experience as not only a Family Connector, but as a mother of two children who have attended local schools. “This program is really helpful for them.”
Through a combination of direct outreach, organized meetings and workshops, the connectors make themselves available to families in the district who have questions about their child’s schooling and direct them toward resources to aid in their success.
Beyond educational resources, the Family Connectors leverage their experience with Lake County’s network of nonprofit organizations to connect families with support for housing assistance, trainings, food and social services.
By approaching the problem holistically, the Family Connectors seek to not only address struggles in communication, but also help support students and families for success in a broader sense, Sayler said. Connectors have already seen success through this approach.
Over the past several months, Reveles said she’s been able to introduce families to local resources they didn’t know existed and has seen community members start to feel more welcome and included in LCSD functions as a result of the program’s work.
As the program develops and grows to reach more families, the connectors will direct their work based on what has been most helpful for the community, Gozalez and Reveles said.
After securing funding through Colorado’s newly-created Response, Innovation, and Student Equity Grant program, LCSD will be able to fund the Family Connectors’ work for at least the next two years, Sayler said.
The same grant program awarded LCSD funds last year for its Mobile Learning Center initiative, and the Family Connectors will work closely with that program once its up and running.
