Here at the Lake County Recreation Department, we like to keep those of all ages active. Check out the fun activities we’ll be offering this fall for ages 60+ that are low or no cost to Lake County residents.
Community hatha yoga is every Tuesday and Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. All abilities and levels are welcome. Sarah’s classes focus on using breath and gentle movement to improve strength, posture, balance and flexibility.
Walk With Ease is an evidence-based program that has been proven to help people with arthritis or other related conditions reduce pain, increase balance, strength and walking pace, and improve overall health. This class meets every Monday and Wednesday at Community Park Field from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Tai Chi for Better Balance will focus on strong, fluid movements to help seniors regain their balance, increase body awareness to help prevent falls, increase safety and recapture motion. This class will be offered starting Thursday, Nov. 4 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink.
Pickleball will begin on Friday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors, but is challenging enough for the competitive athlete. It is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball and a low net. All the equipment is provided. The cost is $30 per session or $6 per drop in.
For questions about any of the department’s senior programs, contact Felicia at 719-486-7484 or ffederico@co.lake.co.us. More information can also be found online at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.