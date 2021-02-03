The long-awaited first Alpine ski race of the season came with bitter cold temperatures as the Lake County Panthers travelled to nearby Copper Mountain last Wednesday, January 27. Despite the smaller than normal field size featuring just Aspen, Summit and Lake County schools the return to racing was greeted with enthusiasm.
The girls’ course featured a wide open set that welcomed speed on fast and firm snow conditions. Junior Gwen Ramsey led the Panther pack finishing fourth overall. Ramsey was followed by seniors Taylor Duel (eighth), Cassidy Gillis (ninth) and Michaela Main (10th). Teammates Maya Nagel (15th), Keira King (18th) and Gabbie Tait (19th) finished out the ranks for the Panthers.
The set and the speed posed problems for many of the girls as 13 of the 36 did not finish both runs to gain a result. Included were Lily Leddington and Clara Kirr who both skied a vertical combination incorrectly, Avery Milne who straddled a gate in both runs and Rowynn Slivka who fell at the final gate after a very fast run.
The boys’ course had a tighter, more technical set. Eddie Glaser led the Panthers, tailing a host of very fast Aspen boys, finishing eighth overall. Glaser was followed by Jace Peters in 10th and Josiah Horning in 12th. Just like the girls, the snow and set got the best of many of the boys, causing problems for 11 of the 28 racers, including Matthew Cairns, Brady Potts and Troy Baker who all fell during their runs.
“It’s definitely a tough and strange year for everyone. The lack of training from a truncated season and lack of snow shows,” said Lake County High School Alpine Coach Danielle Ryan. “But we are also so lucky to get to still do what we love.”
The Lake County Panthers will compete in Giant Slalom on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Ski Cooper.
Lake County Middle School Alpine team also competed last week, but at Keystone Ski Resort. The Panthers raced against Vail Mountain School, Clear Creek and Summit schools.
“It was a great day for the first race,” said Lake County Middle School Alpine Coach Kurt Glaser. “It was a fun course set and nearly everyone finished.” The next middle school race is Feb. 11 at home hill Ski Cooper.
