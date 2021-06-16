The Lake County School District Art Department’s digital art show for the 2020-2021 school year is now live, featuring drawings, paintings and sculptures created by students of all grade levels. The in-person event was postponed for another year due to COVID-19.
West Park Elementary School art teacher McKenzie Stock catalogued students’ artwork on Artsonia, an online gallery, throughout the year for parents and community members to enjoy. To view the elementary school’s art show in full, visit www.artsonia.com/schools/school.asp?id=101759.
“Lake County Intermediate School (LCIS) students have worked incredibly hard this year despite the overwhelming difficulties we have all faced,” LCIS art teacher Amanda Good said of her students. To view the intermediate school’s art show in full, visit www.lakecountyschools.net for links to slideshows separated out by grade.
“Art has been especially tough through hybrid and virtual learning,” Lake County High School art teacher Erin Farrow said of the 2020-2021 school year. “But even through it all, our high school students managed to produce some profound and skilled artwork.” To view the high school’s art show in full, visit https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1mHsTrcY8t4btIwoJGoJUAT12am8kPmw2Nf7sTEt2maY/present?slide=id.p.
