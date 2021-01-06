Ski Cooper will host a community giant slalom race at the mountain on Friday, Jan. 22. All ages and abilities of alpine skiers, telemark skiers and snowboarders are welcome to participate.
All registration, payments and waivers can be found on the Cloud City Mountain Sport’s (CCMS) website at http://cloudcitymountainsports.org/. Registration is $5 per skier or $20 per family. CCMS members and families are free. Registration will be capped at 100 racers. A COVID-19 assessment will be emailed to all registered racers the evening before the race and must be completed the morning of the race before arriving at Ski Cooper.
All participants and spectators must have either a Ski Cooper season pass or day pass for access to the slopes and facilities at Cooper. Day passes must be purchased online in advance at https://www.skicooper.com/cooper-day-pass/. Day passes are not available to purchase onsite.
The race will be held on Black Powder starting at the second start shack. Course inspection runs from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Racers can cycle through the race course starting at 10:30 a.m. There will not be a check-in at the lodge as in past years.
The event is sponsored by Cloud City Mountain Sports and Ski Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.