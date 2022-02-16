Lake County Community Fund announced last week that for the third year it has exceeded the goal to raise and match dollar-for-dollar the $50,000 Copper Mountain Resort challenge grant. The fundraising effort is part of a larger four-year grant and endowment campaign for Lake County, with the goal to raise $400,000 to secure a strong, sustainable future for the residents of the greater Lake County communities.
“We’re incredibly appreciative of the donors who rose to the occasion in support of the Lake County Community Fund,” said Dustin Lyman, president and general manager of Copper Mountain. “It’s been a pleasure to see how this challenge grant has helped secure a strong future for Lake County communities with donors who go above and beyond each year.”
With the Copper Mountain grant, Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) will award $25,000 in 2022 to Lake County nonprofits engaged in outdoor adventure education, development of lifetime sports skills and environmental causes. The objective of the Copper Mountain grant program is to inspire a healthy adventure lifestyle among Lake County youth and support causes that protect the natural environment.
In the first three years of the Copper Mountain Resort challenge grant, 437 matching contributions have raised $395,692.
In 2021, the second year of the program, six Lake County nonprofit organizations were recipients of the Copper Mountain grant:
— The Center Early Childhood Programs funded the winter appreciation program for 20 preschool-aged children. The program advances the goals of health and wellness, youth-oriented outdoor adventure education and teaching lifetime sports skills.
— Cloud City Conservation Center supported the expansion of the community composting program, ensuring that it is accessible to everyone in the community.
— Get Outdoors Leadville! supported Rockies Rock Summer Camp, the eight-week summer enrichment camp for first through eighth grade youth. More than 200 children have participated in the Rockies Rock Camp the past two years. The program teaches human-powered outdoor recreation, place-based environmental education and character development.
— Leadville Cross Country Ski Council funded clubhouse improvements at the Mt. Massive Clubhouse. The ski council provides free cross-country ski clinics to students and adults, teaching them how to ski (both classic and skate skiing), along with planning races and social activities.
— Cloud City Curling Club supported required upkeep and maintenance on curling equipment and facilities at the Huck Finn Ice Rink. This included expanding the area where the ice sheets and retaining walls are built and the installation of lighting and shade structures.
— Mt. Massive Golf Course funded the “Golf for a Lifetime Campaign.” The objective is to introduce the sport of golf at no cost to all ages through clinics and individual instruction. The funding supported the acquisition of equipment and professional instruction.
“I want to express our appreciation to the 183 individual, corporate and foundation donors who helped us to exceed the $50,000 goal,” said Leadville Mayor and LCCF Board President Greg Labbe. “Copper’s commitment to supporting and promoting its community is a wonderful example of corporate philanthropy. This commitment during another very challenging year is inspiring others to support a thriving community in Lake County. Through Copper’s ‘Play it Forward’ focus on supporting grants that will develop a love of outdoor adventure and protect our natural environment, they are raising the bar for what it means to support worker communities, and we are very grateful.”
Copper Mountain’s gift to LCCF is part of the resort’s “Play Forever” corporate responsibility commitment to protect the environment and support the community.
Lake County residents are critical to the greater region’s success. More than 70 percent of Lake County’s workforce is employed outside of the county. Specific to Copper Mountain, a POWDR resort located in Summit County, more than 400 of Copper Mountain’s employees are residents of Lake County.
LCCF serves the Lake County community as a source of funding for local nonprofit programs, projects and assets related to arts, environment, education, youth, health, community development and more. “Individuals who wish to give to a charity that supports the Lake County community can contribute to the fund and know their donation is going to a trusted source,” LCCF Executive Director John McMurtry said.
The Copper Mountain challenge, which began in 2019, gift includes $50,000 in annual one-for-one matching contributions to LCCF over a four-year period. A portion of the gift will go to support the LCCF endowment, a permanent fund to support sustainability for the Lake County community. Another portion will be dedicated to supporting Lake County nonprofit organizations focused on outdoor adventure education and the development of lifetime sports skills, in addition to environmental initiatives. Criteria for these grants have been announced, and Leadville and Twin Lakes nonprofits may now apply for grants to further their important missions.
