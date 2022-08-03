Every year, members of 4-H clubs across the country work hard on various projects of their choice. There are over 200 types of projects for these kids to select from, ranging from working with livestock to STEAM and STEM to life skills.
On July 23, 4-H members of the local Broken Arrows 4-H Club took their projects to the Chaffee County Fair. There they were interviewed and their projects were judged before being put on display during the fair. All of the Lake County members won blue ribbons, and most will be headed to the state competition held at the Colorado State Fair in September. Upon returning to Lake County, these projects will be put on display locally.
In addition to these projects, members perform community service and fundraising while learning about giving back and developing leadership skills. Broken Arrows is planning several fundraising events this fall to raise money to bring a rodeo back to town. The club is also sponsoring fundraisers to help pay for learning activities provided to club members.
During Boom Days, members of the club will be hosting a pie-baking contest that is open to everyone in the community. Pies will be judged for the best looking, best tasting and overall best pie. High Mountain Pies has generously provided prizes for the winners: “a pie for a pie.” Anyone who wishes to participate can bring a pie down to the avenue on Sunday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. to enter the event. There is no entry fee. After the judging is completed, the pies will be sliced and handed out in exchange for donations to Broken Arrows.
October begins a new 4-H year. Interested in learning more about 4-H and Broken Arrows? Please reach out via email to brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com, or find the club on Facebook at Broken Arrows 4-H Club — Leadville. The club also plans to display QR codes around town as their events draw near.
