A group of Lake County skiers traveled to Loveland Ski Area in early April for the Loveland Derby, a popular race that celebrates the closing of the season with fast laps, costumes and barbecue. The race, which began more than 60 years ago, is one of the largest amateur races in the country. Lake County resident Nathalie Eddy was there to capture the action. 

