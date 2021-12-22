On Dec. 2, the Board of County Commissioners formally became partners with Colorado State University Extension. The partnership aims to bring a host of educational opportunities to Lake County residents.
Throughout 2021, Chaffee County Extension Director (and interim regional director) Kurt Jones conducted a year-long community needs assessment in both Chaffee and Lake counties. The assessment included reviewing numerous existing community and comprehensive plans, interviewing key stakeholders and dispensing community surveys.
The next step that emerged from this work was to hire a Lake County Extension Director with an educational focus on family and consumer science outreach, including food safety education, healthy living, family financial management education and economic development. The position is supported by funding from Lake County Government, Colorado State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The partnership will allow for cross-county programming between Lake and Chaffee counties to support organizations such as 4-H and Colorado Building Farmers.
Lake County residents can explore 4-H project areas at the upcoming “4-H Funday” scheduled for Feb. 27 from 2–4 p.m. at Lake County Intermediate School. Email brokenarrows4hclub@gmail.com or call 719-539-6447 for more information.
The Colorado Building Farmers program will run Jan. 12 through March 9. The program helps local agricultural producers write or refine business plans and learn about best practices for supporting local food production. The program is offered online and as a hybrid online and in-person course. For more information about the program or to learn more about Lake County Extension offerings, email kurt.jones@colostate.edu.
