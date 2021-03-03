The Lake County Tourism Panel, which supports the local economy by promoting Leadville and Twin Lakes to visitors, is seeking a marketing/ community outreach assistant. The assistant will be an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer and will initiate a local business outreach effort. Local residents are encouraged to apply through the AmeriCorps VISTA portal. Downtown Colorado, Inc. (DCI) is administering the position.
The new position will focus on engaging local businesses in sharing information for tourism promotion. The assistant will also educate local businesses and local leadership on the value of tourism as an economic driver. The assistant will develop and administer a communication and distribution strategy to achieve these goals.
Other duties include building sustainable, long-term partnerships with local tourism ambassadors at Lake County’s two visitor centers and tracking visitor data. The position will build long-term capacity so that the program continues to contribute to economic development goals.
“Despite the pandemic, in 2020 the Tourism Panel saw a 56% increase in traffic to LeadvilleTwinLakes.com, its best year ever,” said Lake County Tourism Panel Chair Becky Edwards. “Yet our research tells us the pandemic affected local businesses and attractions unevenly. The new assistant will give us the resources to understand and respond to local business needs more quickly. The AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer program enables us to do so at a lower cost and be good stewards of visitors’ tax dollars.”
“This effort will allow us to stay aware of upcoming business news and events that we can then promote to hundreds of thousands of potential visitors,” said Lake County Tourism Panel member Carrie Mallozzi, who will manage the new staffer. “We also want to ensure that businesses tap into the many ways we can help them attract more customers.”
Required skills for the assistant include experience with developing social media content professionally and writing digital marketing content. An interest in building relationships with local businesses, a team player mindset, and experience in or willingness to learn communications technologies are also required.
AmeriCorps VISTA program benefits generally include a bi-weekly living allowance of $513.94 before taxes, an end-of-service award of up to $6,095, loan forbearance on federal loans, an AmeriCorps VISTA Healthcare Allowance, 10 days’ personal and sick leave and more. The DCI VISTA Program also offers monthly rental assistance directly to the volunteer’s landlord of $333 per month, professional development, and more.
Details and application information can be found at LeadvilleTwinLakes.com/jobs.
