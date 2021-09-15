The Lake County Tourism Panel is encouraging locals to take two surveys — one for residents and one for business owners — to give feedback on local tourism. Locals who take the surveys may enter a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to the Lake County business of their choice. Links are available at Bit.ly/LakeCoSurveys.
The surveys are part of grant-funded work the Lake County Tourism Panel is doing to help Leadville and Lake County create a post-pandemic marketing plan that is sustainable and meets locals’ needs. The surveys ask questions such as how residents feel about tourism, what impacts locals are seeing on outdoor resources, how large a role workforce issues play for business owners and other similar questions.
“We know that tourism plays a large role in our local economy, yet our work is about more than attracting large numbers of people to town,” said Lake County Tourism Panel Chair Becky Edwards of Two Dog Travel. “We want to know how we can best support residents and businesses, be it through messaging to encourage responsible tourism, focusing our marketing on certain times of the year, and the like.”
Earlier this year, the Colorado Tourism Office awarded the Lake County Tourism Panel funding through its Restart Destinations program. The program supports Colorado tourism destinations to drive faster recovery as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds come from a $2.4 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Through the grant, the Lake County Tourism Panel will receive the following:
— A full-day recovery workshop, set for Oct. 28, to convene local tourism stakeholders, prioritize recommendations from the Roadmap to Recovery to drive faster recovery and develop a recovery action plan.
— Seventy-five hours of customized technical assistance to implement priority tactics within the destination’s recovery action plan.
— $10,000 in Colorado Tourism Office marketing support, to be spent in early 2022.
The panel encourages residents and business owners to take the surveys by Friday, Oct. 15 by visiting Bit.ly/LakeCoSurveys.
Survey participants are not required to provide their name. However, anyone who wishes to be entered in the gift certificate drawings may either add their name and email address at the end of the survey, or, to stay anonymous, send a separate email to VisitLeadville@gmail.com. The Lake County Tourism Panel will award three gift certificates for each survey.
