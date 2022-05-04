The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) began work on May 2 along eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. Motorists should plan for additional construction in the surrounding area. Elam Construction of Grand Junction is the contractor for this project.
Work will take place along I-70 for five miles from approximately Mile Point 206 by Silverthorne to approximately MP 212 west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. Work will include a two-inch hot mix asphalt (HMA) overlay, installing new guardrail, repairing the end transition rails and bridge rails and culvert installation. Bridge rail work is anticipated to last approximately two weeks.
Motorists should anticipate traffic impacts during daytime and nighttime hours. Work is not planned for Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays, though occasional limited work may be necessary. Motorists should plan for east and westbound single lane closures and reduced speeds. Hours of operation are: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The project is anticipated to be complete by the end of October 2022.
The HMA will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, provide a smoother road surface and will increase durability by increasing resistance to ruts and road damage. This will allow for a smoother and safer drive for motorists.
Other benefits of the project include installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet new safety standard requirements. The higher railing will help veering vehicles remain on the road more effectively, making the highway safer for the traveling public. The former standard height of guardrail was 27 inches.
Other projects on I-70 are happening in close proximity. These each have their own prime contractors and construction teams. More information on these projects can be found on the project-specific websites or by visiting www.cotrip.org for real-time impacts on CDOT projects across the state. The I-70 construction teams are in close communication to help keep the public informed.
