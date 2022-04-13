The Lake County High School track and field team competed at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday, April 9. Out of the 14 teams participating, a few were 2A, but most were larger 3A and 4A schools. The Panthers took advantage of the quality competition and the pleasant weather to achieve many awards and personal bests.
The only event champion of the day was Jaycee Windorski, who won the high jump with a season best clearance of four feet, nine inches.
Violet Hill brought home a medal for her third place finish in the 3,200-meter run. Ella Bullock, running the 3,200m for the first time and sticking close to Hill’s shoulder, finished in fourth place. Their times were 13:39 and 13:39 respectively. Brynna Lenhard also brought home a ribbon in that event: she was eighth in 14:21. In addition, Hill placed fifth in the 1,600m run with a season best time of 6:09. Keira King set a new personal record (PR) in the 800m, crossing the finish in 2:41 and fifth place.
In the pole vault, Morgan Holm beautifully cleared a PR of 7’6” and placed fifth.
Lenhard teamed up with Grace Bunch, Indigo Olsen and Amara Olsen in the 4x800m relay to take fifth in 12:49. The crew of Maggie Roeder, Krysta Roeder, Makayla Arellano and Windorski dropped their 4x100m relay time under 1:00 for the first time this season. They ran 57.80 seconds and claimed eighth place.
On the boys’ side, Anthony Harris became the second Panther athlete to complete “Jumper’s Paradise,” achieving a mark in all four jumping events, and he did it with a PR in every event. Harris cleared 5’1” in the high jump, 9’0” in the pole vault, 15’5.5” in the long jump and 33’1.5” in the triple jump.
Jace Peters took second in the 1600m run with a PR of 4:48. He was also second in the pole vault (11’6”) and third in the 800m (2:05).
Although Obed Tarango didn’t race in the last heat with the other fast guys, he accomplished a PR of 54.64 seconds and claimed fourth place in the event. Tarango also anchored the 4x400m relay run with teammates Javier Lazaro, Peters and James Medina, which took fourth in a season best 3:49. Tarango, Medina, Lazaro and Abel Gonzales comprised the 4x200m relay and finished eighth in 1:41.
Kaden Osborne grabbed eighth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 20.34 seconds, and Ivan Liewer placed eighth in the triple jump with his leap of 35’11.”
Gonzales, Joseph Gutierrez-Martinez, Asa Ferguson and Barrett Poupore teamed up for the 4x800m relay. They took eighth in 10:38.
The following Panther athletes also accomplished PRs on Saturday: Arellano in the 100m (14.54) and the 200m (30.21), Maggie Roeder in the 100m (15.34), Milne in the 100m (15.67) and the long jump (11’1.25”), Bunch in the 1600m (7:33), Susie Bullock in the 300m hurdles (1:04) and the pole vault (7’0”), Emily Romero in the shot put (20’7”) and the discus (59’1”), Medina in the 100m (12.27), Evan Vigil in the long jump (13’0.75”), Gonzales in the 200m (26.62), Angel Fierro in the triple jump (34’2”), Liewer in the long jump (17’2.5”), Jonathan Valdez in the shot put (34’3”), Poupore in the long jump (15’0.5”), Matthew Wilson in the 200m (28.30) and Luis Macias in the shot put (20’6”).
As a team, the girls team finished seventh and the boys were ninth.
