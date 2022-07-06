More than two hundred locals and visitors of all ages participated in the Firecracker 5K on Monday morning, July 4.
Racers walked or ran the 3.1-mile course starting and finishing in downtown Leadville. An awards ceremony followed to recognize top finishers in each age and gender division.
The prizes were fishing poles and American flag pins. Participants and family members lined Harrison Avenue after the race to watch the annual Fourth of July Parade.
Leadville local Alex Willis, 34, finished the race in first overall with a time of 16:27.3. Willis was also first in the male 30 to 39 division.
Kory Cool, 35, from Manhattan, Kansas, came in second overall at 17:23.4.
Zeke Galbraith, 17, from Killbuck, Ohio finished third overall at 18:32.0. Galbraith was also first in the male 16 to 19 division.
Laura Krasa, 22, from Urbana, Illinois, was the first woman to finish with a time of 19:55.5. Krasa finished in seventh place overall, and was also first in the female 20 to 29 division.
Top finishers by division
Charis Peters, 7, from Leadville, finished first in the female eight and under division at 26:57.2.
Oakley Cool, 8, from Manhattan, Kansas, finished first in the male eight and under division with a time of 26:07.2.
Zoe Peters, 9, from Leadville, finished first in the female nine to 12 division at 24:20.0.
Van Johnson, 10, from Golden, finished first in the male nine to 12 division at 21:02.7.
Noelle Smith, 15, from Millersburg, Ohio, finished first in the female 13 to 15 division with a time of 22:10.2.
Blazedyn Mullins, 15, from Killbuck, Ohio, finished first in the male 13 to 15 division at 22:18.7.
Leadville local Keira King, 16, finished first in the female 16 to 19 division at 21:35.9.
Tyler Veerman, 29, from Morrison, finished first in the male 20 to 29 division with a time of 20:55.7.
Kayde Anderson, 39, from Thornton, finished first in the female 30 to 39 division with a time of 20:51.2.
Leadville local Amy Peters, 42, finished first in the female 40 to 49 division at 21:06.7.
Another local, Marvin Sandoval, 44, finished first in the male 40 to 49 division at 19:40:5 with his burro Buttercup.
Karen Hunter, 59, from Glenmont, Ohio, finished first in the female 50 to 59 division at 26:06.0.
Larry Smith, 51, also from Leadville, finished first in the male 50 to 59 division with a time of 20:01.7.
Geraldine Paxton, 67, from Loveland, finished first in the female 60 to 69 division with a time of 28:06.5.
Chris Meurer, 60, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, finished first in the male 60 to 69 division at 31:03.7.
Cassie Klumpp, 71, from Littleton, finished first in the female 70 and up division with a time of 42:13.8.
Helmut Linzbichler, 80, from Kapfenberg, Austria, finished first in the male 70 and up division at 36:20.1.
