After three years of working as an English teacher within the Lake County School District, Katie Pongrekun began her new role as Lake County Elementary School’s principal this week.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to serve families at the elementary level,” said Pongrekun, who taught sixth and eighth grade English in Lake County before assuming her newest role. The principal added that her transition to a lower grade level has offered a more complete look at Lake County’s education system, and has helped her identify gaps in local learning.
“As teachers, we train for a particular grade level and hone in on what students need at that age,” said Pongrekun. “But in many cases, students are with our district for 14 years, so we have to help students build throughout those 14 years. Elementary school is something of a foundation for that growth.”
One gap that Pongrekun wants to address is student literacy, a passion for the former English teacher. Pongrekun said that Lake County School District (LCSD) classes are taught primarily in English, but that a significant portion of Lake County’s students are learning English as a second language.
“We need programs that help students build proficiency in English, while also allowing them to develop their first language,” said Pongrekun, noting that LCSD students can graduate from the district with dual language certificates, an achievement that the principal would like to see encouraged throughout those 14 years.
Although no specific programs are in place to address student literacy, Pongrekun said that she will work with staff throughout this coming school year to develop a literacy plan. “Every kid deserves the opportunity to read,” said Pongrekun. “Literacy will definitely be a top priority of mine.”
In addition to advocating for literacy among students, Pongrekun also wants to activate the new Lake County Elementary School (LCES) building with “positive classroom cultures,” especially as students return from remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new building, which lies adjacent to the old West Park Elementary School building, will combine The Center Early Childhood Programs and former West Park grade levels, allowing for easier transitions as students advance grade levels. Pongrekun added that the building will also combine teaching staff, meaning more communication and collaboration on how to address learning gaps.
The new principal said she will make a point of visiting classrooms often to gauge classroom cultures and support teachers where they are at. “I’m very passionate about helping teachers in whatever way they need,” said Pongrekun. “At the end of the day, none of this can happen and students can’t learn without teachers and staff.”
Currently, Pongrekun, teachers and staff are phasing into the new LCES building, which will open in the coming weeks. Before the school year begins, Pongrekun said she will reach out to parents to communicate new procedures regarding student drop-offs and other new policies. There will also be an open house on Aug. 8 to introduce families to the space.
“So much work has gone into improving this school district and the way we educate our kids over the years,” said Pongrekun. “I want to help further those improvements and work with teachers to take our schools from good to great.”
