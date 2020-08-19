The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will present a lecture by Lloyd Athearn, executive director of Colorado Fourteeners Initiative (CFI), at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.
The event, “Colorado’s 14ers: Balancing Recreational Use and Environmental Protection on America’s ‘Approachable Everests’,” will be held at the Riverside Park Bandshell in Salida. Riverside Park is located at the corner of F Street and Sackett.
The lecture will be the first of the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series’ 2020 events to be held in person. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including required masks and social distancing. The bandshell offers tiered cement and grass seating, so attendees are encouraged to bring cushions or portable seating.
Colorado has more than 53 mountains over 14,000 feet in elevation (popularly known as the “14ers”) that draw hikers and climbers from across the globe. These peaks possess rare and fragile alpine tundra ecosystems and unique animals that, while well adapted to these harsh high-altitude peaks, are very susceptible to the impact of hikers.
For the past 25 years, the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative has been the primary nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. The initiative has helped the agencies build hiking trails, restore damaged alpine terrain and monitor hiking use levels and trail conditions, as well as educate hikers about safe and responsible recreational use in these fragile areas.
Athearn will discuss why such peaks are so sought-after by hikers and climbers, as well as the complicated balancing of interests between protecting their natural resources and providing recreational opportunities.
Athearn joined the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative in 2009 following three years serving as deputy director of the Colorado Conservation Trust and 10 years as deputy director of the American Alpine Club. His mountain conservation work has been recognized by the National Park Service and the American Alpine Club. He received the American Alpine Club’s David Brower Conservation Award, the Jane Silverstein Ries Award from the JSR Foundation and the National Public Health Information Coalition’s Gold Award for Excellence in Public Health Communication. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of Oregon and has completed graduate work in wilderness management from the University of Montana.
The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 18th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida. For more information about the CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org. For more information on CFI, visit https://www.14ers.org/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.