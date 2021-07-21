Earlier this month, Life Time announced a new partnership with Trail Sisters, a women’s trail running community aimed at increasing participation and opportunities in trail running through inspiration, education and empowerment. As part of the partnership, Life Time will serve as the presenting sponsor of Trail Sisters’ first-ever run event, the sold-out Women’s Trail Half Marathon in Buena Vista on Sept. 11.
The partnership brings the two organizations together to create educational content and resources on topics such as awareness, gear and conservation through digital experiences and at in-person events with local Trail Sisters run groups. Together, the organizations will tap into Trail Sisters’ 35,000+ network of women runners across the country to foster community, connection and empower women to feel comfortable hitting the trails.
As part of the partnership, a Trail Sisters matching grant presented by Life Time will be created to support women looking to get into the sport. Recipients of the grant will receive training throughout the year from Life Time run coaches and a race entry into one of Life Time’s fall running events. More information about the grant and application will be available soon on Trail Sisters’ website.
“What I’ve learned over my five years running Trail Sisters is that if someone is educated on a topic and really understands it, then they feel empowered and have the ability to help other people out,” said Gina Lucrezi, founder of Trail Sisters. “There’s a lot you can do if you’re an empowered person — it makes you feel confident and like you can take on anything. Giving people free access to help them grow their skill set and feel strong mentally, physically and emotionally can really set someone on their path to do anything in life.”
The partnership kicked off during the Leadville Race Series Silver Rush 50 weekend, which includes the 50-mile run event that Lucrezi won twice in 2014 and 2017.
“We’ve worked with Gina and Trail Sisters for four years now on various projects, including women’s trail runs, and, more recently, ‘Her Summit,’ both focused on empowerment for females in the outdoors,” said Michelle Duffy, associate marketing director for Life Time’s off-road events. “I know and see the impact that Trail Sisters has made in building confidence and education for women in this space, and am so excited to create a more formal partnership intended to enable Trail Sisters to continue their growth. Together we look forward to bringing more women into the sport of trail running.”
