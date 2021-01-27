Lake County Government’s board appointments for 2021 were finalized during the Board of County Commissioners Jan. 20 meeting.
Commissioner Sarah Mudge was named as the chair of the board, and will serve as the representative commissioner for the county’s public works, recreation, and IT departments. Mudge will also represent the county in dealings with Ski Cooper, Mt. Massive Golf Course, the Upper Arkansas Headwaters Association and the Arkansas Basin Roundtable.
Former board chair Commissioner Kayla Marcella was named vice-chair for the 2021 calendar year, and is tasked with representing public health, building and land use, emergency management, the airport and human services. Marcella will also represent the county with the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation, Lake County Community Fund and the Urban Renewal Authority.
Jeff Fiedler, the newly elected District Three commissioner, will serve as a representative to the Lake County Public Library, as well as the finance and human resources departments of the county. Fiedler will also act as a representative for the Climax Partnership, Cloud City Conservation Center and the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments.
All three commissioner will act as representatives for the Lake County Emergency Operation Center and the Lake County Open Space Initiative, and Commissioners Fiedler and Mudge will act as co-representatives to the Intermountain Transportation Planning Region.
Patty Berger will remain clerk to the Board of County Commissioners.
Chris Floyd is the county’s attorney, and Katy Welter was appointed as the deputy county attorney. Both work for Rocky Mountain General Counsel.
Gary Benson is the attorney for Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Dan Carr is the criminal attorney for the sheriff. The special county attorney for the Lake County Department of Human Services is Allison Casias.
The budget officer is Lake County Finance Manager Kristol Hewlett.
Cailee Hamm is the coordinator of the Lake County Disaster Agency.
The Herald Democrat is the county newspaper.
Colleen Nielsen is the county’s director of public health, and Lisa Zwerdlinger is the county’s medical officer.
Paul Clarkson is the county’s building and zoning official.
The Fire Protection Board will be made up of Jeff Fiedler and Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue Chief Dan Dailey.
The Board of Adjustment is made up of Amy Tait, Mark Wadsworth, Kayla Marcella and Larry Marcum.
Lake County Public Library’s board is: Mary Jelf, Irena Flemming, Kathleen O’Leary, Marionette Jump-Perez and Cindy Koucherik.
Weed Control is headed by Greg Brunjak and Kayla Malone.
The Lake County Emergency Telephone Service Authority is made up of Betty Benson, John Ortiz and Saige Bertolas. The board has two vacancies.
The Fire Code Adoption and Revision Commission is: Dan Dailey, Jeff Fiedler, Kayla Marcella, Sarah Mudge and Paul Clarkson.
The Lake County Tourism Panel consists of Rebecca Edwards, Richard Naprstek, Elsa Tharp, Andy Wald and Carrie Malozzi. Two vacancies exist on the board.
The Lake County Board of Review is made up of Charlie Benney, Luke Horning, Cameron Millard, Ethan Kirk and Hope Colitz.
The Lake County Airport Advisory Board is: Bryan Ferrer, Bob Hartzell, Earl Boeve, Charlie Novosel, Steve DiSerio and Mike Bratlien.
The Lake County Board of Health includes Kayla Marcella, Jeff Fiedler, Cornelia Patty, Kim Jackson and Steve Boyle.
The Lake County Planning Commission commission is: Heather Lindh, Howard Tritz, Abby Dallman, Bryce Ehrlich and Erin Palin. Two vacancies exist on the board.
The Mineral Belt Trail Committee is made up of Howard Tritz, Craig Bissonnette, Craig Schreiber, Loretta Mcellhiney, Megan Sweeney, Tim Swaner, Frank Mencin and Sara Mahan.
The Recreation Advisory Board consists of Rich Naprstek, Paul Anderson, Matt Main, Jodi Enderlin, Kevin Linebarger and Mitch Dulleck. There is one vacancy on the board.
The Watershed Advisory Council is: Eric Laine and Kent Clement. There are three vacancies on the board.
The Lake County Conflict Resolution Board includes Sarah Mudge, Chris Floyd and Lake County Human Resources Director Lorry Parker.
