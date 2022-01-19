The Lake County High School girls and boys basketball teams each played one home game over the weekend against The Academy of Charter Schools of Westminster. Both Lake County High School (LCHS) teams lost their respective games.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the LCHS girls team lost to The Academy by a score of 73-24. The Panthers were outmatched against their fast-scoring opponents for most of the game, posting single-digit scores for each quarter. Lake County’s team has tallied one win and six losses so far this season.
On the same day, the boys team also lost to The Academy by a score of 71-52. Although the Panthers closed the scoring margin in the second quarter, The Academy of Charter Schools maintained the higher tally. Lake County’s team has tallied three wins and four losses so far this season.
Both Lake County teams have an upcoming game this weekend against DSST: Montview High School of Denver. The league games will take place in Lake County on Saturday, Jan. 22.
