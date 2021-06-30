Lake County Public Works and Maintenance is revamping the county’s recycling program after the department was awarded a $269,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment earlier this year.
Following the award, Lake County Public Works and Maintenance (LCPWM) cleaned, repaired, painted and resigned the satellite recycling bins near the Lake County Community Park and Fairgrounds on McWethy Drive, and by the southern fire station on County Road 10.
LCPWM also purchased a new roll-off truck that can transport glass to Waste Management of Colorado’s (WMC) Denver site, where Lake County’s recyclables are deposited. Until it purchased the truck, LCPMW was not able to recycle Lake County’s glass waste, and recycling bins often overflowed when the old truck was not working.
As part of the revamp, LCPMW is also implementing new rules for what can be recycled. According to Lake County Landfill/Recycling Center (LCLRC) Foreman Robin Ekua-Moody, the new guidelines are related to health and safety standards that were set forth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite dwindling case numbers and increased vaccination rates in Lake County, Ekua-Moody said the new rules will remain in place even after the pandemic is over.
LCLRC is only accepting number one and two plastics, which includes soft drink bottles, milk jugs, shampoo and detergent containers, and other types of similar plastics. The recycling center is no longer accepting number three through seven plastics, including plastic packaging, shopping bags, car parts, CD cases, nylon and fiberglass.
Other items not accepted include trash bags, wax covered cardboard, motor oil containers, juice cartons or any bottles with caps. Details on accepted and not accepted items can be found on recycling bins or on LCPMW and Cloud City Conservation Center’s (C4) websites. LCPMW will also position an employee at the Lake County Community Park and Fairgrounds once or twice a week to help recyclers sort their items.
Now that the new guidelines are in place, LCPMW Director Michael Irwin is looking to relationships that will help increase recycling education in Lake County. C4 Executive Director Emily Olsen, who helped LCPMW write the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment grant, said C4 is excited to step in and support LCPMW.
“There might be a lot to learn with the new recycling rules,” said Olsen. “But it’s our responsibility as consumers to learn how to properly dispose of waste.”
Despite efforts to improve recycling in Lake County, Ekua-Moody said many items are still contaminated when they arrive at the recycling center. She added that entire bags of trash are often mixed in with recycling loads that staff then sort through by hand.
“A lot of the trash has to do with the tourists,” said Ekua-Moody. “We don’t have the same problem in the winter.”
After recycling is sorted, it is transported monthly to Denver. In the past, Lake County Government was charged for loads of contaminated recycling that had to be thrown in WMC’s landfill, sometimes losing money for its recycling efforts. Although recent invoices from WMC have not yet been sent to LCPWM, in the past year, Ekua-Moody said Lake County’s recycling has broken even monthly, but she added that there are still improvements to be made, particularly on recycling education.
“If you want recycling to work, we all have to do our part,” said Olsen. “It really requires that every single person participates to the best of their ability.”
