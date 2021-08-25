Despite a cold Saturday morning that the sun would not ease for another two hours, 681 athletes from around the world lined up for the 4 a.m. start of the 2021 Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva over the weekend. By the next morning, after 100 miles of rough terrain, 13,000 feet of net elevation gain and up to 30 hours of running, less than half of the runners returned to the West Sixth Street finish.
Athletes ranging from 19 to 78 years old endured flashes of cold rain on Saturday and short periods of clear skies that illuminated the mountain passes they traversed. As runners approached the finish line, seemingly a lifetime later for some, their families and friends gathered to bring them home.
Of the 681 runners who took on the Leadville Trail 100 Run, 31 were Leadville citizens, including local Annie Hughes, who won the women’s division of the race with a time of 21:06:58. Genevieve Harrison of Eagle finished an hour later, and Blake Wageman of Confier took home third for women.
The three runners were close during the outbound climb to Hope Pass. Then, as Hughes approached the inbound climb of Powerline, only 30 minutes separated her from the next woman. Hughes, who said she went to a dark mental place on Powerline just as the sun set, worked to ignore her thoughts and broke up the remainder of the course in sections. Hughes’ legs ached as she ran the technical section along Turquoise Lake, but the runner ended up adding 30 minutes to her lead.
“I just kept thinking, ‘Eventually you’ll make it there,’ and just continued taking steps,” said Hughes. “I’m super grateful to my community who showed so much support.”
For the men’s division, Adrian Macdonald of Fort Collins crossed the finish line first with a time of 16:18:19. Matt Flaherty of Bloomington, Indiana placed second, and Anton Krupicka of Boulder finished third for men.
Macdonald, who surprised racers and spectators as Saturday was his first 100 mile race, said he pulled away from the next runner after the half-way point. Similarly to Hughes, Macdonald struggled during the inbound Powerline climb, stating that he had a hard time breathing and his legs felt heavy. But the runner was determined not to slow down and pressed on through the remainder of the course.
“Finishing 100 miles is just crazy and insane,” said Macdonald between gasps at the finish line. “I told myself I was going to go out and run all day, and I did.”
Leadville local Rodrigo Jimenez finished last weekend’s race as the “dream chaser,” meaning the athlete started two and a half hours later than the rest of the pack and tried to pass as many runners as possible to raise money for the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation. After passing 660 runners throughout the course of the race, Jimenez raised $72,000. During the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, which took place two weeks ago, local Ty Hall served as the “dream chaser,” passing 1,178 riders and raising $117,000.
In addition, Leadville athletes and siblings Marvin, Wesley and Jolene Sandoval took the podium Sunday after completing the Leadman and Leadwoman challenges. The challenge requires that athletes finish five of the six races that the Leadville Race Series offered this summer, including the Leadville Trail Marathon, the Silver Rush 50 MTB or Run, the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the Leadville 10K Run and the Leadville Trail 100 Run.
“It was the perfect celebration of all the hard work we put in this summer,” said Marvin Sandoval of taking the podium with his siblings. Marvin, who has completed the challenge nine times, has already started planning for next year with his siblings. “There’s always ways to improve,” said the long-time Leadville local.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.