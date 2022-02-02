With a new year comes a new exhibit. The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) recently completed installation of a new exhibit focused on the essential efforts of mine site reclamation.
This exhibit explains different methods of reclamation, the process of returning mined lands back to beneficial use, reclamation’s importance to the environment and the benefits of restoring the environment after mining is completed. The exhibit features tangible tools needed for reclamation, a school bell from the mining town of Gilman and several other objects.
The main goal of this exhibit is to show the public how mining corporations are doing their part to better the environment after mining occurs. The exhibit will shed light on the vital importance of reclamation and even allow guests to take home some seeds of their own.
Funds to help make this exhibit possible were contributed by the Newmont Corporation and Freeport-McMoRan. The exhibit opened to the public on Jan. 14.
