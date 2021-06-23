For Justin Talbot and Dave Clark-Barol, Galena Mountain near Leadville is an understated peak. At 12,893 feet, the mountain is overshadowed by neighboring fourteeners, but Talbot urges that the little things are often the richest.
Galena Mountain is also the namesake of Talbot and Clark-Barol’s new business, Galena Mountain Projects, which opened two weeks ago at 108 W. Sixth St. in Leadville. Talbot said the store embodies the essence of Galena Mountain with clothing designed for exploring, guide books for plotting routes and photographs that keep beloved ranges in view.
“Galena Mountain is the ultimate place to play,” said Talbot, who also works at the High Mountain Institute in Leadville alongside Clark-Barol. “And that’s what we want: For people to get out there and enjoy themselves.”
Galena Mountain Projects’ store itself is reminiscent of Galena Mountain. Tucked behind a tree on a side street off Harrison Avenue, the building is small, but bright and open on the inside.
Racks made of reclaimed wood display t-shirts, hoodies, sun shirts, belts, tote bags and other types of gear. Behind the counter is a wall-sized print of a runner in the mountains. Talbot took the photo and Spencer Stanek, a Leadville resident and president of Mountainworks, printed the image.
Talbot added that all of Galena Mountain Projects’ products have a story. The graphics printed on the hoodies and t-shirts — mostly abstract renderings of Galena Mountain and other peaks — are created by area locals Marley Seifert, John Kelley and Brink Messick. The tote bags are stitched together by Emma Wood, and various coffee mugs and flasks were made by Katie Anderson.
Talbot also has a workshop in the store where he hand-attaches pearl snap buttons on shirts and bags. Recently, he purchased historic images of Leadville from the Lake County Public Library and is printing them on bags and pillows.
What isn’t stitched together or created near Leadville is manufactured on a small scale in Colorado. Galena Mountain Projects partners with a factory of about 30 people in Denver, where the sun shirts and new chambray shirts are made. Although Galena Mountain Projects sources production to Denver, Talbot and Clark-Barol design nearly all the products in Leadville.
“It’s been really fun to work with all these partners,” said Talbot. “Galena is a collaborative effort, and I love seeking people’s stuff in our store.”
In addition to clothing and gear, Talbot said he will continue publishing guide books like “The Leadville Runner: A Guide to Runs Near Leadville, CO,” which was released in 2019 under Talbot’s former outfit, Galena Side Projects. Talbot said to look out for guide books on mountain biking and backcountry skiing next summer.
In the meantime, Talbot urges anyone to stop by Galena Mountain Projects. Since opening, the store has sold a significant portion of its inventory through online sales, five percent of which are donated to Full Circle of Leadville. Talbot said he is working on restocking, and that he and Clark-Barol are developing new products.
“We are very open to suggestions about what this space can become,” said Talbot, who added there may be an interesting opportunity for youth and community outdoor programming. “We are super grateful to our makers and it’ll be exciting to watch this unfold.”
