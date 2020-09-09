Randy Flores, 55, of Leadville, was found deceased in a local residence in Stringtown by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 3. Flores was the owner of Pro-Electric, a local electrical repair company.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was first dispatched to 1734 U.S. 24 around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. Deputies found a deceased Latino male, later deemed to be Flores. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office joined the scene shortly after.
After finding evidence of a struggle inside the home, the investigating parties opened a homicide investigation into Flores’ death.
Eric Gurule, 27, of Leadville was arrested the next day on a warrant for first degree murder in connection to Flores’ death. Gurule was an employee at Pro-Electric and was thought to have been at the residence for an after-work gathering.
Gurule appeared in Lake County District Court on Sept. 8. The court, citing Gurule’s lack of past criminal convictions, set bond at $500,000 with the conditions of GPS and alcohol monitoring.
Gurule is scheduled to appear in court to be informed of his charges on Sept. 25.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LCSO at (719) 486-1249.
(0) comments
