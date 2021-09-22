Chef Kent Getzin, who works with the Life Time Foundation to revamp school lunch programs across the country, visited Leadville this week to train Lake County School District kitchen staff on “scratch cooking” practices.
During his several days in school kitchens throughout the district, Getzin taught knife skills to school cooks, who practiced minimal waste cutting on various fruits and vegetables, and helped phase in new menu items for lunch, including an Asian-inspired dish at the high school with rice or noodles, vegetables, chicken and a choice of sauce.
“In school, we teach children about math and science, but one of their biggest responsibilities going forward in life is being able to feed themselves three to four times a day,” said Valeria La Rosa, senior program manager for the Life Time Foundation, who added that poor diets can impact a student’s ability to focus in school and can contribute to mental health issues like depression and anxiety. “Food has so much more power than we all realize, so we need to make sure we are educating students about food. It’s also important that students are eating the best food possible, especially when they are in school.”
Currently, the Life Time Foundation is involved with 35 school districts throughout the country with the primary goal of eliminating harmful ingredients in school lunches. Known as the “harmful seven” by the Life Time Foundation, these ingredients include trans fats and hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup, hormones and antibiotics, processed and artificial sweeteners, colors, preservatives and bleached flour.
Lake County School District’s (LCSD) partnership with the Life Time Foundation began in early 2020, when Getzin was initially supposed to visit. LCSD Director of Food Services Julie Mehle had heard recommendations from the foundation on what food products to buy and how to best implement more scratch cooking practices, which incorporate whole, fresh ingredients instead of processed or pre-assembled meals. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit that March, plans for school lunch revitalization were put on hold.
“Before the pandemic, we were doing some scratch cooking, but we really wanted to take it to the next level,” said Mehle. “But then the pandemic happened and we had to put that to the side. The focus was getting food to kids at home. In a lot of ways, this week is a continuation of an effort that was already underway.”
The Life Time foundation operates alongside the larger Life Time organization, which owns the Leadville Race Series. In 2020, when the popular races were canceled, the Life Time Foundation collected more than $88,000 in donated race fees that went toward LCSD’s food delivery service during the pandemic. Each day, 720 bagged meals were prepared at the high school and delivered to students and their families at home.
This year, thanks to nearly $200,000 raised by Leadville “dream chasers” Rodrigo Jimenez and Ty Hall, who competed in the Leadville Trail 100 Run and Leadville Trail 100 MTB races respectively, and those supporting them, the Life Time Foundation is picking up where it left off with LCSD. Mehle said the foundation has helped LCSD buy equipment, like steamers, and has pitched in with the district’s food bill.
“Scratch cooking is easy once you get the hang of it,” said Getzin. “There’s a rythm to preparing food that can actually be satisfying. And you’re making much healthier food that tastes fresh because it is fresh.” LCSD cook Alma Sacrellano said the new system will take bit of time to get used to, but that the training with Getzin was beneficial.
Lake County High School students tended to agree with Getzin, in that the new Asian-inspired bowl that was served on Monday is a significant upgrade from lunches served in the past. Although some students opted for pizza, a daily staple, Mehle estimates that 70 percent of students chose the new dish for lunch that day. One student said the bowl reminded them of how their parents cook, while others simply stated that Monday’s lunch tasted better.
In addition to the new bowl, Mehle added that the district is working on other new dishes made with fresh vegetables, lean protein and grains. “The goal is to put a good meal before each student every day,” said Mehle. “Our kids deserve that; we owe that to them.”
