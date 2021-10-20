The Lake County School District received a four-year, $1.6 million grant from the Colorado Department of Education in late September to begin literacy training throughout local schools. The district announced the award with a video that was sent to parents, staff and the general public last week.
“We are proud to announce this award,” said Andi Weigel, collaborative director for the Lake County School District (LCSD), who helped the district apply for the grant earlier this year. “Our hope is that we can develop sustainable practices in addressing our goal of improving literacy throughout the district.”
In September 2020, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) received $16 million from the U.S. Department of Education to implement the Colorado Comprehensive Literacy Program for children from birth through grade 12. According to CDE’s website, the program focuses on students living in poverty, English learners and students with disabilities.
In the video the district distributed about the award, LCSD Superintendant Bethany Massey said that Lake County students are lagging behind the state in terms of literacy. Weigel added that many students throughout the district, including those in high school, are displaying literacy skills that weigh in below their grade level.
To address these shortcomings, LCSD is using the first year’s awarded funds ($631,784) to conduct a literacy audit for students in preschool and high school, an effort that the district’s literacy team had already begun before the grant was awarded. Weigel said the audit, which the district hopes to finish by winter break, will identify gaps and offer LCSD a complete understanding of student literacy so that programming and training can begin.
To help implement programming, LCSD hired Sterling Literacy Consulting (SLC), a Colorado company that works alongside teachers to improve literacy among students. Over the next four years, SLC will bring in LCSD-approved consultants who will train with teachers on best practices in enhancing literacy. The district is currently developing a four-year plan it will submit to CDE that will inform SLC’s involvement as a consultant.
For students who are learning English as a second language, a significant portion of LCSD’s student population, the district is also partnering with the WIDA Consortium, a national group that partners with state education departments and is involved with school districts in 41 states throughout the country.
Weigel added that literacy training will extend beyond the classroom once programming is rolled out. Using resources like the Mobile Learning Center, which LCSD launched in May, the district hopes to help train parents on literacy practices, especially for preschool students who are developing language skills. The program will also assist with the development of cognition skills beyond English and reading, said Weigel.
“There is a lot of excitement among teachers and some are kind of wondering how this will play out,” said Weigel. “Anytime you bring in third party consultants, there is also a warming-up period. But we have teachers who are very passionate about this work and I think are open to outside help.”
During the video that was released last week, teachers throughout the district stated their support of the program and echoed the importance of literacy development.
“Reading and literacy, in general, is a way to interact in the world that is very powerful, and gives power to the people who utilize it,” said high school English Language Arts teacher Devin Riggs. “So, having that access and ability to read and write and express yourself fully is super important, and I want our kids to have that.”
