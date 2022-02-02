The Lake County High School boys basketball team played several games last week, adding more wins to their season record
On Monday, Jan. 24, the boys team lost a non-league game to Battle Mountain High School of Edwards by a score of 63-50.
Despite the loss, the Panthers embarked on a four-game winning streak later in the week. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Lake County defeated Bruce Randolph School of Denver by a score of 79-27. On the following day, the Panthers beat Jefferson High School of Edgewater by a score of 64-58.
The boys team then played one league game over the weekend, defeating Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver by a score of 49-34. Finally, the Panthers beat KIPP Denver Collegiate High School on Monday, Jan. 31. The league game ended with a score of 62-31.
Lake County’s team will play another long stretch of games next week. On Thursday, Feb. 3, the Panthers will face Platte Canyon High School of Bailey at home. On Saturday, Feb. 5, the boys team will play an away game against The Pinnacle Charter School of Federal Heights. On Monday, Feb. 7, the Panthers will play another home game against Bennett High School.
The Panthers currently tally seven wins and six losses this season.
