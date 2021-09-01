Following a divisive period of public feedback regarding the hiring of a county manager, the Board of County Commissioners is hosting a meet and greet for final candidates on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Treeline Kitchen.
The final candidates, Kade Long and Timothy Bergman, will be available for public questioning during the meet and greet. Before the event, the Board of County Commissioners will lead Long and Bergman on a tour of Lake County’s local facilities.
Long, who stated in his cover letter that he has more than 22 years of experience in municipal service, served motst recently as an interim city manager in Vernon, Texas, where he worked closely with city departments. Long is also a fire chief with the Schertz Fire Department in Schertz, Texas, where he has been involved since 2015.
Long cited a desire to help further Lake County’s commercial, residential and recreational endeavors. The candidate added that he and his family have been visiting Lake County for 20 years.
“Being familiar with the unique opportunities and challenges of a growing community,” stated Long, “I know I have the experience and skills necessary to shepherd Lake County through continued future success.”
As an executive program manager and interim legislative analyst for the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, Bergman also touts extensive experience as a program manager. Throughout his career in health care, Bergman stated that he assumed emergency management roles during the COVID-19 pandemic and is familiar with managing finances.
Bergman, who is originally from Fraser Valley, where he grew up skiing, said he is sensitive to the needs of small towns. “I would love to be able to come back to the mountains,” stated Bergman, who currently lives in Denver, “and help implement the vision and priorities of the Board of County Commissioners and ensure that Lake County thrives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.