Five Lake County High School and Cloud City Mountain Sports (CCMS) athletes have qualified to compete in the Junior National cross-country skiing championships this March: Elona Greene, Rose Horning, Adele Horning, Jace Peters and Ella Bullock.
Greene, Peters, Bullock and the Hornings qualified by competing in a series of eight races throughout Colorado this winter. These competitions consisted of both sprint and distance races using classic and skate techniques. All five athletes also represented Lake County High School in competitions this winter along with competing in the club races.
Each athlete used their unique strengths to qualify. Rose Horning qualified at the start of the season based on her finishes at the Junior World qualifying races at Senior Nationals. Adele Horning used a couple of stellar classic finishes to secure her spot early; this turned out to be important when she suffered a broken wrist in the middle of the season. Fortunately, the injury has healed and she recently placed 20th against the best collegiate skiers in the West.
Bullock had her best results in distance skate races, particularly if the course was hilly. “I love skating uphill,” she has often commented. Although Jace’s classic races typically are his strength, a distance skate race in Winter Park in January showed that he could race with the best skiers in Colorado no matter what the technique. Elona was consistent throughout the entire series of races, but a 9th place finish at a classic sprint in February was key to her qualifying.
Five athletes are the most that Leadville has sent to Junior Nationals in more than two decades. “Each of these five skiers put in hours of training this summer and fall. They are all passionate about ski racing and willing to put in the time and effort in training, even when no one is watching,” said LCHS coach Karl Remsen.
The weeklong competition against the best young nordic skiers from around the country will take place at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. They will compete in four races from March 6th to March 12th: an individual start skate race, a classic sprint, a mass start classic race, and a skate relay. More information on the Junior Nationals competition can be found at https://www.loppet.org/juniornationals/.
If anyone is interested in helping to defray the $2500 cost for the CCMS athletes to attend, there is a GoFundMe set up at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/junior-nationals-funding-ccms.
Leadville will also be represented by more than just these five skiers at the competition, as two other Lake County residents who attend high school in Summit County, Sophia Bertonneau and Nina Schamberger, also qualified.
