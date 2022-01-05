In partnership with Lake County Build A Generation, the Lake County Public Library was awarded a Colorado Housing Finance and Authority grant to bring a Tool Library program to the Lake County community. The program will allow Tool Library members to check out a variety of tools, from mechanics sets to circular saws, for free.
According to the Lake County Housing Assessment prepared by Economic & Planning Systems Inc. in 2018, 61 percent of housing units in Leadville were built before 1940, and only 13 percent of homes have been built since 1980. This data, paired with the fact that Lake County residents make significantly less than the average state income, initiated the effort to provide otherwise expensive tools to the local community.
The focus of the grant program is to enrich Lake County by making tools, basic home renovations/building and other projects more accessible to all. The program also hopes to equip residents with the skills needed to use these tools safely and effectively.
To become a Tool Library member, individuals must be Lake County Public Library card holders, provide up-to-date proof of residency and attend an orientation session. The first orientation will be held on Monday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the library AMAX room.
The orientation session will provide information on how the tool library works, a background on the grant, expectations and responsibilities for borrowers, a community pledge, identifying normal wear and tear verse misuse, and what happens if something isn’t returned or is damaged (the library will work with participants).
