On Friday, the Lake County High School Nordic teams traveled to Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby for classic and skate races. With all the teams in the Colorado High School Ski League attending, these served as the first state-qualifying races of the season.
First up was a three-kilometer classic race. Jaren Peters led the Panthers with a second place finish. Josiah Horning was 19th, Jace Peters placed 30th and Logan Charles was close behind in 42nd. These four athletes notched state-qualifying marks with their performances. As a team, the men placed sixth in the classic race.
Also notching finishes for Lake County were Izayah Baxter in 65th, Raymond Harvey in 71st, Matthew Wilson in 96th, Trice Missey in 99th, Henry Greene in 105th, Sam Missey in 113th and Orion Baxter in 115th.
The women’s team was led by Ella Bullock, who fought back from an early tangle to place second. Lake County packed all of their skiers in the top 50, with seven athletes other than Ella Bullock qualifying for the state meet. Brynna Lenhard was 16th, Susie Bullock 20th, Violet Hill 22nd, Clara Kirr 23rd, Keira King 25th, Indigo Olsen 31st and Aimee Lenhard 40th. The two classic specialists on the team, Amara Olsen and Tal Sheleg, were 48th and 49th.
As a team, the women placed fourth in the classic race. Assistant coach Christine Horning noted that “the girls know how to classic ski. Despite some early stumbles, the team charged up the hill and looked great.”
After a short rest, the teams competed in a five-kilometer skate race. The men once again finished in sixth place. Jace Peters paced the team with a fifth place finish. Josiah Horning placed 32nd, Jaren Peters was 52nd and Charles was 55th, nabbing the last state-qualifying spot along with the other three racers. Also completing were Harvey in 77th, Wilson in 83rd, Izayah Baxter in 85th, Greene in 91st, Trice Missey in 101st, Sam Missey in 107th and Orion Baxter in 113th.
The women moved from fourth in classic to third in skate as a team, once again placing everyone in the top 50. Ella Bullock notched another podium with a second-place finish. Brynna Lenhard improved on her classic leg and placed seventh. Susie Bullock was 26th, Indigo Olsen 27th and Hill 28th. Close behind were Kirr in 31st, King in 35th and Aimee Lenhard in 43rd.
“We had a great day where the kids raced hard and skied well,” said head coach Karl Remsen at the end of the event. “We will keep putting in solid training as we enter the heart of race season.”
The Panthers will be at the Steamboat Touring Center for an individual start skate race next Saturday, Jan. 21.
