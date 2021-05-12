Commencement at Colorado Mountain College is always a special day, but this year was different.
This year’s commencement was not only different because students had to wear masks and physically distance. The event was different in that it was a celebration for hundreds of students who overcame hardship after hardship to make up one of the largest graduating classes in the history of Colorado Mountain College (CMC).
Many students took advantage of more flexible class offerings and the CMC Responds initiative, which included waiving tuition, books and fees for the summer 2020 semester to help those affected by the pandemic.
“Life sometimes takes its turns unexpectedly, but it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of CMC. “I’m so proud of our students. They really turned a curveball of a year into a home run.”
College-wide, hundreds of students crossed the graduation stage to earn a variety of associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certificates. And in Leadville, a mix of tears and smiles dawned on students’ faces as they celebrated with family members and friends at the college campus on Friday.
Possibilities for the future
Fabian Jimenez, a Lake County High School senior, graduated with an associate degree in science. CMC Leadville CEPA Coordinator Kristen Voegtle guided him through the process of becoming a concurrent enrollment student, allowing Jimenez to attended CMC part-time as a high school student.
“I was able to pick more specific classes and be more school-oriented,” said Jimenez. “It allowed me to figure out I wanted to be an engineer and know I was interested in environmental engineering.”
Jimenez was recently awarded the prestigious Boettcher Scholarship, a four-year, full-tuition and partial living expenses merit-based academic scholarship awarded to graduating Colorado high school students.
After Caitlin McCarthy graduated high school in Massachusetts, she moved to Colorado to help build trails in the Salida area. That led to an AmeriCorps college scholarship and the Rocky Mountain Land Management Internship at CMC.
The partnership program with the U.S. Forest Service allows CMC students to work a part-time paid internship while pursuing a related degree. McCarthy graduated on Friday with an Associate’s of Applied Science in Natural Resource Management and a Certificate in Advanced Geographic Information Systems.
“I took a lot of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) classes oriented at a career in land management and a job with a national forest,” McCarthy said. “If it hadn’t been for that program, I wouldn’t have returned to college for quite a while.”
McCarthy will attend Mount Holyoke College in the fall to finish a bachelor’s degree in geology. She was admitted to the Frances Perkins Program, which includes a full-tuition scholarship.
For Johnathan Rogers of Centennial, an experience as a summer camp counselor and the idea of being an outdoor recreation instructor is what brought him to CMC Leadville, where he said he instantly connected with faculty and staff.
“My biggest surprise was how easy it was to get involved with the CMC staff and instructors,” said Rogers, who earned an Associate of General Studies in Outdoor Recreation Leadership. “My previous concept of college was like the larger universities and not having personalized instruction. It was the opposite with CMC.”
The CMC Leadville 2021 Commencement was held Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. Due to Lake County COVID-19 restrictions, each graduate could invite two guests. The ceremony included an outdoor campus-wide welcome and speech followed by smaller gatherings for each program and degree.
