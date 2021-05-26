Last week was busy for Lake County High School’s track and field team. On Tuesday, May 18, the Panthers competed in the rain at the David S. D’Evelyn Invitational held at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. On Friday, May 21, the team enjoyed the sunshine in New Castle at the Coal Ridge Invitational.
Anthony Martinez proved his ongoing dominance in the 110 meter hurdles by winning that race in both meets. His Friday time of 15.18 seconds was a personal best and only three-hundredths of a second away from the Lake County High School record. At the D’Evelyn Invite, Martinez finished third and fourth respectively in the 200 meter and 100 meter dashes with times of 23.42 and 11.59.
On Friday, Martinez placed second in the 200 meter (23.38) and fifth in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 11 inches. He also anchored the 4 x 200 meter relay with teammates Fabian Jimenez, Jace Peters and Javier Lazaro. Their time of one minute and 35.30 seconds was good enough to place second in the Coal Ridge Invitational and third overall in the 2A state rankings.
Despite facing off against 19 other teams at the Jeffco meet, many of them from larger schools, several other Panthers placed in the top eight of their events. Ivan Liewer reached 36’ 3” in the triple jump and finished second. Peters fell in the 300 meter hurdles and still managed to get up and cross the finish line in third place with a time of 46.21. Jimenez took fifth in the 800 meter with a personal record (PR) of 2:08. Ivan Hinojos achieved his own PR in the discus by throwing it 104’ 2,” enough for sixth place in that event.
On the ladies’ side, Aurora Marruffo finished the 300 meter hurdles in third place and a time of 57.29. She also leaped to a season-best 15’ 2.5” in the long jump and placed fourth. Keira King ran a steady 3,200 meter run, even though she had to run much of it by herself. She completed the two-mile race in 13:02 and sixth place. Jaycee Windorski cleared 4’ 8” in the high jump and took seventh place.
The women’s sprint medley relay team of Makayla Arellano, Kaytlin Sprague, Marruffo and Violet Hill finished in seventh with a season-best time of 2:09.
Lazaro, Obed Tarango, Cody Hall and James Garrison teamed up in the men’s 4 x 200 meter relay. They placed eighth with a time of 1:42. Together Garrison, Tarango, Lazaro and Jimenez ran 3:55 in the 4 x 400 meter relay and placed eighth.
In the final results, the Panther boys placed eighth out of 20 teams and the ladies were tenth.
Windorski was the only individual girl to score points for the Panthers at Coal Ridge. She was sixth in the high jump with her clearance of 4’ 7.”
A few of the ladies’ relays placed in the top eight, though. Sprague, Arellano, Marruffo and Adele Horning comprised the sprint medley relay. They finished the 800 meter event in 2:13 and placed seventh. The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Hill, Sprague, King and Horning also took seventh with their time of 4:59. Sprague, Windorski, King and Marruffo teamed up for the 4 x 200 meter relay, finishing eighth in 2:00.
On the men’s side, Jimenez won the 400 meter dash in 52.25 seconds. He also ran the 200 meter dash in 23.83 and placed sixth. Peters set PRs in the 800 meter run (2:08) and the pole vault (10’ 3”), finishing sixth in both of those events.
As a team, the men placed sixth out of 20 schools, and the women finished 17th.
The following Panthers also accomplished PRs this week: Cody Hall in the 100 meter (13.22) and the shot put (28’ 4.5”), Ben Lowry in the high jump (5’ 5”), James Garrison in the 200 meter (26.67), Abel Gonzales in the 400 meter (1:00) and the 800 meter (2:35), Josiah Horning in the 800 meter (2:46), Anthony Harris in the 300 meter hurdles (59.62) and the pole vault (7’ 9”), James Medina in the triple jump (32’ 1”), Troy Baker in the discus (82’ 4”), Fabian Jimenez in the 100 meter (11.89), Kaytlin Sprague in the 200 meter (32.07), Aurora Marruffo in the 200 meter (28.92), Violet Hill in the 1,600 meter (6:15), Keira King in the 800 meter (2:44), Grace Bunch in the 800 meter (3:17), Joci Holbrook in the shot put (24’ 7.5”), Molly Coleman in the high jump (4’ 5”), Jaycee Windorski in the long jump (11’ 11”), Adele Horning in the pole vault (6’ 9”), and Rose Horning in the pole vault (6’ 3”).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.